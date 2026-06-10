If you loved the steamy ice drama of Off-Campus, then you'll definitely want to tune into The Favorites. The show, based on the book by Layne Fargo, follows two ice dancers with a totally scandalous relationship. The show is sure to have just as much drama as all your favorite romance shows, as well as all the beautiful ice skating of Finding Her Edge.

Here's everything you need to know about The Favorites show before it hits your screen.

'The Favorites' is actually a 'Wuthering Heights' retelling. Katarina Shaw was always going to become an Olympic skater. And when she forms an connection with Heath Rocha, they immediately become an iconic skating duo. The entire skating world becomes obsessed with them — until a single Olympics ends everything. 10 years after their final skate, an unauthorized documentary brings them back into the public spotlight. Kat is determined to make sure the legacy she leaves behind is real, and she's confronting the rumors head-on. Between the multiple storylines, the documentary, and the exposé of it all, this is perfect for any fan of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Daisy Jones and the Six. “This was a book I wrote for myself about things I was obsessed with,” Layne Fargo told Variety. Even though she was working on a gothic romance and an ice dance thriller, "neither one was working and I just kept bouncing back and forth. Finally, I had the idea to mash them together and make it a Wuthering Heights retelling… I’d been struggling for years, and then it was just like this magical process.”

And Madelyn Cline, Josh Heuston, and Anna Sawai are all dream castings. We don't have a cast or a release date yet (after all, the show did just get announced), but as soon as we get official updates, you'll be the first to know. Madelyn Cline, Anna Sawai, Josh Heuston, and Michelle Yeoh are all actors fans of the book would love to see in the show...and I totally agree. “Kat is very much based on Katarina Witt, the German skater who I grew up watching and have always been obsessed with; she’s just so bold and sexy,” Fargo continued. “The Lins were inspired partially by the Shibutani siblings, who are just so sweet. I hope they don’t think that I think they’re as calculating as Bella. They seem like such sweethearts. I’ve always loved watching them, and they were a sibling team that really rose up in the ranks.” “Since it’s a Wuthering Heights retelling and Heathcliff never knows where he’s come from, and it’s a matter of debate even now, I wanted to keep it kind of mysterious because I think that’s so key to his character,” she added. “He doesn’t have an identity, so he tries to create one through his love for this other person. Out of his trauma, he attaches himself to her.”

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for the latest BookTok news.