Already Finished 'Off-Campus'? Here Are 9 New Romance Shows To Watch This Summer

I will forever be grateful to The Summer I Turned Pretty for reviving the romance show genre — and 2026 has so many incredible romance shows on the way. I consider myself a fangirl before I consider myself a reporter, so I did a deep dive into all the romance shows coming this year you don't want to miss. Consider this your one stop shop for all things yearning.

Here are the best new romance shows coming in the summer of 2026.

The Other Bennet Sister — Airing on BritBox Now BritBox The Other Bennet Sister takes Mary Bennet (Ella Bruccoleri) after the events of Pride and Prejudice and gives her a brand new adventure in London — and two very handsome suitors (Dónal Finn and Laurie Davidson). Everyone on social media is totally losing their minds over this show...yours truly included.

Two Years Later — Watch on Paramount+ June 4, 2026 Hoodlum/Paramount+ This romance show centers around Ryan (Brenton Thwaites) and Emily (Phoebe Tonkin), whose commute flirtation gets totally interrupted by the COVID pandemic. Two years later, they're finally reunited, and Ryan has a proposal for Emily. A literal proposal. Now this duo has 8 dates to see whether they actually want to spend the rest of their lives together.

Every Year After — Watch on Prime Video June 10, 2026 Prime Video In Every Year After, Percy (Sadie Soverall) returns to Barry's Bay after a tragedy, 10 years after she made the biggest mistake of her life. Now she has to face Sam (Matt Cornett) and Charlie (Michael Bradway), and accept responsibility for the consequences of her actions.

Sweet Magnolias season 5 — Watch on Netflix June 11, 2026 Netflix This romance show isn't just a romance show (even though there's plenty of swoon-worthy moments). It's about friendship and family, too, and season 5 will have the after effects of near-death experiences, celebrations, and major career changes.

Ransom Canyon season 2 — Watch on Netflix July 23, 2026 Netflix I cannot wait for this Western romance show to return — and to see where all our favorite characters have ended up. At the end of season 1, Quinn (Minka Kelly) plans to move to New York, and Stanton (Josh Duhamel) is not happy about it. Lauren and Lucas (Lizzy Greene and Garrett Wareing) are finally in a good place, but Yancy (Jack Schumacher) and Ellie's (Marianly Tejada) relationship is totally thrown into chaos when his secret wife makes an appearance. Woof.

Sterling Point — Watch on Prime Video August 5, 2026 Prime Video Sterling Point follows 17-year-old Annie (Ella Rubin) and her twin brother (Keen Ruffalo), who learn about their estranged grandfather...and end up moving to Canada with their adoptive father (Jay Duplass). And it wouldn't be a classic romance show without plenty of secrets, friendships, and romance.

Off Campus — Watch on Prime Video Now Prime Video Hannah (Ella Bright) and Garrett (Belmont Cameli) make a deal: Hannah will tutor Garrett for free, and he'll help her make her crush jealous. Fake dating never developed real feelings, right? Everyone's losing their mind over Hannah and Garrett's love story, but the Brit + Co team can't stop thinking about Dean (Stephen Kalyn) and Allie (Mika Abdalla).

My Life With the Walter Boys season 3 — Watch on Netflix in 2026 Netflix My Life With the Walter Boys season 3 promises to have plenty of drama: Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) and Cole (Noah LaLonde) still love each other but she's too afraid of what their relationship could be, a conversation Alex (Ashby Gentry) actually overhears. Meanwhile George (Marc Blucas) appears to have had a heart attack while in the high field...

Maxton Hall season 3 — Watch on Prime Video in 2026 Prime Video If Maxton Hall season 3 follows Save Us, the third book in Mona Kasten's trilogy, Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten) is suspended from Maxton Hall, throwing her chance at an Oxford career into jeopardy. And if that sounds bad enough, it could all be James' (Damian Hardung) fault...

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