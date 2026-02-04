Finding Her Edge is returning for season 2! The Netflix show, which follows a family of ice skaters trying to keep their family business (and legacy) afloat on their way to a world championship. Between the family drama, the beautiful ice skating, and the love triangle, I called this show the perfect mix of Ice Princess and The Summer I Turned Pretty and I stand by that — especially after that surprise ending. Well, now that we know new episodes are on the way, we're in for a whole new set of episodes and drama. And I've done all the research so you know exactly what to expect from the cast (and when to expect the new story).

Here's everything you need to know about Finding Her Edge season 2 before it drops on Netflix, and before you rewatch season 1 (again!)

Will there be a season 2 of Finding Her Edge? Netflix Yes, we finally just got confirmation that Finding Her Edge season 2 will be skating onto Netflix soon. "I am over the moon at the reception Finding Her Edge has received by viewers all over the world,” author Jennifer Iacopelli told Netflix. “To see my book come to life and watch the world fall in love with my characters has been a dream come true, and now that dream gets to continue with a Season 2! I can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store for Adriana, Brayden, Freddie, and the rest of Team Russo!” “I set out to make a show about love, featuring characters navigating a particularly difficult path in their lives and in their sport," showrunner Jeff Norton added. “I’m certain fans will be delighted as we delve deeper into the two love triangles that anchor our show — the romantic one and the familial one. There’s plenty of drama to come both on and off the ice.”

Who's starring in Finding Her Edge season 2? Netflix Finding Her Edge season 2 is sure to see the return of all your favorite characters, and there's a good chance we'll see some new faces as well: Madelyn Keys as Adriana Russo

as Adriana Russo Cale Ambrozic as Brayden Elliot

as Brayden Elliot Olly Atkins as Freddie O'Connell

as Freddie O'Connell Millie Davis as Riley Monroe

as Riley Monroe Alexandra Beaton as Elise Russo

as Elise Russo Alice Malakhov as Maria Russo

as Maria Russo Harmon Walsh as Will Russo

as Will Russo Meredith Forlenza

When is Finding Her Edge season 2 going to stream on Netflix? Netflix Considering the show just got renewed, it's still in the early stages of pre-production. But since the show came out in January 2026 (and other dramas like My Life With the Walter Boys have had annual seasons), I think it's safe to expect season 2 at the beginning of 2027.

How many episodes are in Finding Her Edge season 2? Netflix The first season of Finding Her Edge has 8 episodes, so we'll probably see around the same number for the sophomore season. I always think longer seasons are better than shorter ones because of how much more time you spend developing the characters (plus just getting to know them in general), so I'd be open to more than 8 episodes TBH!

Who does Adrianna end up with in Finding Her Edge book 2? Netflix At the end of the final episode of Finding Her Edge, it seems like Adrianna might have lost both Freddie and Brayden. But Freddie and Adrianna decide to restart their skating partnership, and realize that Brayden and Riley have teamed up as well. It's unclear who Adrianna will end up with by the end of season 2 but I'm crossing all my fingers it's Brayden because their chemistry is just too good!

