OMG, Ben Affleck Wants "Another Chance" With Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner may have split back in 2015, but they're spending an awfully lot of time together as of late. Ben's latest divorce from Jennifer Lopez was the split heard 'round the world over the summer of 2024, after giving us the ever-enigmatic 'Bennifer 2.0' and its whirlwind marriage. However, we would be lying if we didn't say we were so sad when he and our favorite 13 Going On 30star ended things almost a decade ago.

Jen and Ben share three children together, and have found a way to successfully co-parent together. But could they be back on their way to finding something more? These two seem to be out and about together quite a lot lately, and it's got us thinking: could Ben reunite with yet another Jennifer from his past? Here's what's going on!

Everything you need to know about the state of Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner's current relationship.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Apparently, Ben Affleck "would love another chance" with Jennifer Garner — at least according to a Page Six source. They told the outlet that he "would definitely be open to giving things another shot with Jen if the timing is ever right." However, the source noted that "Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives." These comments come after the ex-spouses have spent quite a bit of time together, starting with the holiday season and recently culminating in a family paint ball outing. On March 2, 2025, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner shared a family outing with their kids at a paintball park, according to Page Six. The two seemed really relaxed with one another in the photos, smiling and laughing throughout their time together. Since then, sources shared with PEOPLEthat the former couple is "on great terms" with each other. They said, "Jen's very happy with Ben. He spends a lot of time with the kids." Another source told people, "They get along great. She makes him laugh like no one else can. She seems happy that Ben's happy." It's definitely clear that these two still have a unique bond!

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images This isn't the only time the exes have been out together recently. Page Sixreported that Jennifer and Ben were driving out in LA together in early December, ultimately grabbing bagels and heading back to Ben's place. This outing comes after a source shared with PEOPLE that Jen and Ben planned to spend the holidays together in 2024. "Jen truly just wants her kids to be happy. She will continue to make sure that they spend time together as a family and include Ben," the source said. "They have Christmas plans with the kids too. The kids enjoy when they all spend time together." Christmas isn't the only holiday this former family of five shared in 2024 either. They all spent Thanksgiving together as well, and a source told Page Sixthat Ben Affleck "felt blessed" for that time together. Apparently, Ben feels like he "can just be himself" when he's with her. “Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her," the source said. “Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she’s the mother of his kids.” Meanwhile, another source shared with PEOPLEthat Jen, Ben, and their kids all worked together at The Midnight Mission's Thanksgiving Street Fair as well. The source said, “They truly enjoy giving back to their community and cherishing quality time together as a family."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Right now, Jen's technically still dating John Miller, according to PEOPLE. However, we'd be remiss not to notice how close the former couple is at the moment. Could there be rekindled feelings? Is this the REAL second chance love story we deserve? Is it really just about the mutual respect these two have for each other — and their family? Definitely keeping an eye on this space to see what happens next! Regardless of their romantic relationship status, it's honestly so nice to see Ben spending time with his family at the holidays and beyond. Thankfully his highly dramatized relationship with Jennifer Lopez didn't seem to harm any goodwill Ben has with his kids and ex-wife, and there's something really lovely about that! So, here's hoping this modern family continues to find happiness together!

