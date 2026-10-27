The Gilded Age season 4 premieres on HBO November 1, officially ushering in cozy holiday season and period drama season. Because, let's be honest, there are few things as cozy as watching high stakes in New York high society. Season 3 ended on quite the cliffhanger and I'm going to need answers STAT!

Here's the official schedule for The Gilded Age season 4, and everything else you need to know about the new season.

Is there a new season of The Gilded Age in 2026? HBO Yes, the new season of The Gilded Age premieres on HBO Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 9 PM. We're almost there!

How many episodes are in The Gilded Age season 4? HBO The Gilded Age season 4 will have eight episodes total, which means we're getting 8 weeks of period drama goodness right up until Christmas. Here's the official episode release schedule: Season 4, Episode 1 premieres on HBO November 1, 2026

premieres on HBO November 1, 2026 Season 4, Episode 2 premieres on HBO November 8, 2026

premieres on HBO November 8, 2026 Season 4, Episode 3 premieres on HBO November 15, 2026

premieres on HBO November 15, 2026 Season 4, Episode 4 premieres on HBO November 22, 2026

premieres on HBO November 22, 2026 Season 4, Episode 5 premieres on HBO November 29, 2026

premieres on HBO November 29, 2026 Season 4, Episode 6 premieres on HBO December 6, 2026

premieres on HBO December 6, 2026 Season 4, Episode 7 premieres on HBO December 13, 2026

premieres on HBO December 13, 2026 Season 4, Episode 8 premieres on HBO December 20, 2026

What is The Gilded Age season 4 about? HBO Every character in the new episodes of The Gilded Age are going up against a challenge. Now that Bertha has made it in high society, she's dealing with how her actions have affected her marriage, all while Agnes van Rhijn is totally reeling from losing her place as queen bee. Marian is getting more involved in social work while also navigating her relationship with Larry. Peggy can't wait to get married, but her in-laws are quite difficult to please. The world continues to change while all these characters lives evolve, and I can't wait to see every moment.

Who's in The Gilded Age season 4 cast? HBO The Gilded Age season 4 cast just continues to grow. We'll see Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kelley Curran, and Jordan Donica lead the cast. Jessica Frances Dukes, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O’Hara, Taylor Richardson, and Douglas Sills also star. And we're not done! Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Taylor Trensch, James Scully, Dennis Haysbert, Maggie Kuntz, Neal Huff, Bonnie Milligan, Jim Gaffigan, Dallas Roberts, Andrew Burnap, Elizabeth Marvel, Adrienne Warren, Bill Camp, and Phylicia Rashad are part of The Gilded Age cast too.

Where was The Gilded Age season 4 filmed? HBO The Gilded Age season 4 began filming in February 2026 around New York City, Albany, and in Newport, Rhode Island. It looks like the season will include some 4th of July festivities based on some behind-the-scenes leaks!

Let us know what you're most excited to see in The Gilded Age season 4 in the comments, and read up on A Complete Breakdown Of The Gilded Age Family Tree Before Season 4 Premieres to help you keep everyone straight.