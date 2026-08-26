The Gilded Age season 4 is officially premiering this November, so it won't be long before we're able to reenter the world of high society New York. The new episodes of Julian Fellows' HBO period drama will open after the cliffhanger ending in season 3: George (Morgan Spector) and Bertha's (Carrie Coon) marriage is on the rocks, while Larry (Harry Richardson) and Marian (Louisa Jacobson) are hesitantly rebuilding their relationship. Meanwhile, Peggy (Denée Benton) and William Kirkland (Jordan Donica) are getting married!

So, it's safe to say there's a lot happening in The Gilded Age season 4. Here's your first look at the new episodes.

'The Gilded Age' season 4 premieres on HBO November 1, 2026. The fourth season of the critically acclaimed series premieres on November 1 at 9 PM.

How many episodes are in The Gilded Age season 4? HBO The senior season of The Gilded Age will have eight episodes total, so buckle up for 8 weeks of period drama goodness that takes us right through the holidays. Season 4, Episode 1 premieres on HBO November 1, 2026

premieres on HBO November 1, 2026 Season 4, Episode 2 premieres on HBO November 8, 2026

premieres on HBO November 8, 2026 Season 4, Episode 3 premieres on HBO November 15, 2026

premieres on HBO November 15, 2026 Season 4, Episode 4 premieres on HBO November 22, 2026

premieres on HBO November 22, 2026 Season 4, Episode 5 premieres on HBO November 29, 2026

premieres on HBO November 29, 2026 Season 4, Episode 6 premieres on HBO December 6, 2026

premieres on HBO December 6, 2026 Season 4, Episode 7 premieres on HBO December 13, 2026

premieres on HBO December 13, 2026 Season 4, Episode 8 premieres on HBO December 20, 2026

And 'The Gilded Age' season 4 plot is going to be a wild ride. HBO We know that all Bertha's wanted since the beginning of The Gilded Age was to make it in high society. Well, she succeeded, and now Agnes van Rhijn is determined to regain her place as the queen bee, and based on the trailer, she wants to exact plenty of vengeance. Marian and Larry are looking to the future, while Peggy's future in-laws are giving her quite a hard time. It seemed like so many dreams were coming true near the end of The Gilded Age season 3, but things are about to get complicated all over again.

And 'The Gilded Age' cast includes your favorite HBO stars from the first three seasons. HBO The Gilded Age season 4 cast includes everyone you remember from the last few seasons. Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kelley Curran, and Jordan Donica star. We'll also see Jessica Frances Dukes, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O’Hara, Taylor Richardson, and Douglas Sills. But that's not it either! Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Taylor Trensch, James Scully, Dennis Haysbert, Maggie Kuntz, Neal Huff, Bonnie Milligan, Jim Gaffigan, Dallas Roberts, Andrew Burnap, Elizabeth Marvel, Adrienne Warren, Bill Camp, and Phylicia Rashad are part of The Gilded Age cast too.

Where was The Gilded Age season 4 filmed? HBO The Gilded Age began filming in February 2026 around New York City, Albany, and in Newport, Rhode Island. It looks like the season will include some 4th of July festivities based on some behind the scenes leaks!

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