The Only 'The Last of Us' Season 2 Episode Guide You Need

I've been anxiously awaiting news on The Last of Us season 2 release date ever since that crazy season 1 finale in March of 2023. ICYMI, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) have returned to Jackson but unfortunately, all's not well that ends well, because Joel is hiding a huge secret — and it's totally shaken Ellie's trust in him. I love this reluctant duo so much and the premiere has already proven The Last of Us is one of the best shows of 2025. Here's what you need to know about streaming the rest of the episodes.

Here's everything we know about The Last of Us season 2 episode guide & breakdown of episode 1, "Future Days."

What happened in The Last of Us season 2 premiere? Liane Hentscher/HBO The first episode of The Last of Us season 2, "Future Days," opens five years after the season 1 ending. Joel & Ellie have created lives for themselves in Jackson but their relationship is clearly fractured (without a doubt stemming from the lie he told about the Fireflies not needing her for a cure). Joel wants to keep Ellie safe, while she won't have anything to do with him. She's the same live wire as always, with the added freedom of a 19-year-old, which means that now, her reckless decisions include leaving her patrol behind to seek out infected in abandoned grocery stores — and then having to report to Tommy and Maria. Ellie's aunt and uncle are in a new chapter themselves as parents of a 5-year-old. In addition to caring for their own family, Maria's struggling to ensure Jackson can house anyone who needs them — which is bound to include Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) and her crew, who we learn are the survivors of Joel's season 1 Firefly hospital massacre...and who want to kill him "very slowly." The final moments of "Future Days" see Abby and the rest of the group finally near Jackson — and Abby give the tiniest knowing smile as she gets closer to enacting her revenge.

Liane Hentscher/HBO The Last of Us season 2 immediately throws the viewer back into the action, and doesn't miss a beat (and not just because it includes a couple seconds after season 1 ends). "Future Days" once again proves that relationships are the heart of this show, and every single dynamic is just as good as the last: Tommy and Ellie, Dina and Joel, Jesse and Ellie, Abby and Owen. One dynamic we see from the very beginning is Ellie and Dina who are friends-but-maybe-more. That is, until a town dance finally reveals their feelings for each other. They kiss on the dance floor, but when they're interrupted by a man who calls them horrible names, Joel pushes him to the floor, prompting Ellie to yell at him in front of the whole town. But despite the fact the dialogue is a memorable part of the game, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's facial expressions steal the show, and these small interactions between the characters are what sets the show apart. Bella Ramsey is once again untouchable as Ellie, and their jump from playing a 14-year-old to a 19-year-old is so striking, I couldn't help but forget five years didn't pass in real life. The same can be said for Pedro Pascal, whose Joel carries himself so differently from season 1 after spending five years in a safe space surrounded by people he loves (as far as I'm concerned, his Emmy campaign starts now!!). I've watched Kaitlyn Dever since we were both in high school and her display of power, grief, and calculated anger makes her a new series standout — as does Isabela Merced's magnetic and infectious joy. The Last of Us season 2 has always been emotional and gripping, but season 2 is already addictive.

Where can I watch The Last of Us season 2 episodes? Liane Hentscher/HBO The Last of Us season 2 premiered on HBO and Max April 13, 2025. There will be seven episodes total, and new episodes will air every Sunday at 9 PM ET. Here's the full episode schedule: Season 2, Episode 1 “Future Days” aired April 13, 2025

“Future Days” aired April 13, 2025 Season 2, Episode 2 airs April 20, 2025

airs April 20, 2025 Season 2, Episode 3 airs April 27, 2025

airs April 27, 2025 Season 2, Episode 4 airs May 4, 2025

airs May 4, 2025 Season 2, Episode 5 airs May 11, 2025

airs May 11, 2025 Season 2, Episode 6 airs May 18, 2025

airs May 18, 2025 Season 2, Episode 7 airs May 25, 2025

Who's in The Last of Us season 2 cast? Liane Hentscher/HBO The Last of Us cast for season 2 includes: Pedro Pascal as Joel

as Joel Bella Ramsey as Ellie

as Ellie Gabriel Luna as Tommy

as Tommy Rutina Wesley as Maria

as Maria Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

as Abby Isabela Merced as Dina

as Dina Young Mazino as Jesse

as Jesse Ariela Barer as Mel

as Mel Tati Gabrielle as Nora

as Nora Spencer Lord as Owen

as Owen Danny Ramirez as Manny

as Manny Jeffrey Wright as Isaac

as Isaac Catherine O’Hara as Gail

What is The Last of Us season 2 about? Liane Hentscher/HBO The Last of Us season 2 was renewed in January of 2023 after the pilot aired. The game sequel opens five years after the events of the first game, and Joel and Ellie's relationship has splintered because of Joel's secret: his promise that Ellie's immunity couldn't be used for a cure is actually a lie — and he murdered an entire hospital of Firefly rebels to save her life. When Ellie finds out Joel lied to her — and when a certain someone finds out Joel's responsible for the massacre — their worlds implode. Bella Ramsey told Vanity Fair "it’s really a story about revenge and a continuation from the first season about the dangers of unconditional love." Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal teased to Deadline that The Last of Us team “are always going to find ways to build on the incredible source material that they have, and surprise us with how they can use that material in a different format like a television show."

'The Last of Us' season 2 trailer teases lots of terror. Liane Hentscher/HBO We've already gotten our first look at Kaitlyn Dever's Abby (a character fans of the game love to hate), but The Last of Us season 2 trailer is the first time we gotten to hear her — or see her Firefly pendant. We also caught a glimpse of Ellie and Dina (Isabela Merced) dancing during an iconic game scene and Tommy (Gabriel Luna) helping defend Jackson from the infected. While season 1 was full of earthy tones and tons of light vs. dark imagery (as is the beginning of the season 2 premiere), The Last of Us season 2 is already showing off a much more aggressive color palette with blacks and reds that underscore just how explosive things are this season (and judging by the flares, I mean that quite literally).

Check back here for the latest The Last of Us season 2 release date news! And read up on the other most-anticipated TV shows coming in 2025.

This post has been updated.