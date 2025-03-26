I love them, your honor.
Meet 'The Last Of Us' Season 2 Cast Before The Show Premieres April 13 On Max
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The Last of Us cast showed up and showed out at the season 2 premiere on March 24, 2025, and aside from being one of the hottest casts around, this batch is talented — and not just at surviving infected. Season 1 proved just how magnetic they are onscreen together and since our favorite stars are returning alongside some brand new additions, The Last of Us season 2 promises to be outright electric.
Meet The Last of Us season 2 cast, led by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, before new episodes premiere on Max April 13, 2025.
1. Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller
Liane Hentscher/HBO
The Fantastic Four & Materialists star Pedro Pascal returns as Joel Miller, Ellie’s father figure who wants them to have a better life.
2. Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams
HBO
Bella Ramsey will star as Ellie Williams, a girl who’s immune to the infected who learns a huge secret Joel’s been keeping from her.
3. Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller
Liane Hentscher/HBO
Gabriel Luna stars as Tommy Miller, Joel’s brother who’s started his own family in Jackson, Wyoming.
4. Isabela Merced as Dina
Liane Hentscher/HBO
Isabela Merced stars as Dina, a free spirited member of Jackson who begins a relationship with Ellie.
5. Young Mazino as Jesse
Liane Hentscher/HBO
Young Mazino plays Jesse, one of Ellie’s friends.
6. Rutina Wesley as Maria
Liane Hentscher/HBO
Rutina Wesley returns as Maria, co-leader in Jackson and Tommy’s wife.
7. Kaitlyn Dever as Abby
Liane Hentscher/HBO
Kaitlyn Dever joins The Last of Us season 2 cast as Abby, who’s out for revenge.
8. Danny Ramirez as Manny
Marvel Studios
MCU star Danny Ramirez stars as Manny, a member of Abby’s crew who tries to keep the group’s spirits up.
9. Tati Gabrielle as Nora
Netflix
Tati Gabrielle plays Nora, a medic traveling with Abby.
10. Ariela Barer as Mel
Greg Lewis/Hulu
Ariela Barer stars as Mel, a doctor and a member of Abby’s group.
11. Spencer Lord as Owen
The CW
Spencer Lord plays Owen, one of Abby’s group who struggles to maintain his gentleness.
12. Catherine O'Hara as Gail
Liane Hentscher/HBO
Catherine O’Hara stars as Gail, Joel’s therapist.
13. Joel Pantoliano as Eugene
Lionsgate
We'll also see Joel Pantoliano in The Last of Us season 2 as Eugene, Gail’s husband.
14. Jeffrey Wright as Isaac Dixon
Murray Close/Lionsgate
Jeffrey Wright stars as Isaac Dixon, the leader of the militia. Jeffrey played this role in the game!
Check out The Most-Anticipated TV Shows Coming In 2025 for more series you can't miss.