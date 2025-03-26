Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Meet 'The Last Of Us' Season 2 Cast Before The Show Premieres April 13 On Max

the last of us season 2 cast
Liane Hentscher/HBO
By Chloe Williams​Mar 26, 2025
The Last of Us cast showed up and showed out at the season 2 premiere on March 24, 2025, and aside from being one of the hottest casts around, this batch is talented — and not just at surviving infected. Season 1 proved just how magnetic they are onscreen together and since our favorite stars are returning alongside some brand new additions, The Last of Us season 2 promises to be outright electric.

Meet The Last of Us season 2 cast, led by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, before new episodes premiere on Max April 13, 2025.

1. Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller

pedro pascal as joel

Liane Hentscher/HBO

The Fantastic Four & Materialists star Pedro Pascal returns as Joel Miller, Ellie’s father figure who wants them to have a better life.

2. Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

HBO

Bella Ramsey will star as Ellie Williams, a girl who’s immune to the infected who learns a huge secret Joel’s been keeping from her.

3. Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller

gabriel luna as tommy

Liane Hentscher/HBO

Gabriel Luna stars as Tommy Miller, Joel’s brother who’s started his own family in Jackson, Wyoming.

4. Isabela Merced as Dina

Isabela Merced as Dina

Liane Hentscher/HBO

Isabela Merced stars as Dina, a free spirited member of Jackson who begins a relationship with Ellie.

5. Young Mazino as Jesse

Young Mazino as Jesse

Liane Hentscher/HBO

Young Mazino plays Jesse, one of Ellie’s friends.

6. Rutina Wesley as Maria

Rutina Wesley as Maria

Liane Hentscher/HBO

Rutina Wesley returns as Maria, co-leader in Jackson and Tommy’s wife.

7. Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

Liane Hentscher/HBO

Kaitlyn Dever joins The Last of Us season 2 cast as Abby, who’s out for revenge.

8. ​Danny Ramirez as Manny

Danny Ramirez as Manny

Marvel Studios

MCU star Danny Ramirez stars as Manny, a member of Abby’s crew who tries to keep the group’s spirits up.

9. ​Tati Gabrielle as Nora

tati Gabrielle as Nora

Netflix

Tati Gabrielle plays Nora, a medic traveling with Abby.

10. Ariela Barer as Mel

Ariela Barer as Mel

Greg Lewis/Hulu

Ariela Barer stars as Mel, a doctor and a member of Abby’s group.

11. ​Spencer Lord as Owen

Spencer Lord as Owen

The CW

Spencer Lord plays Owen, one of Abby’s group who struggles to maintain his gentleness.

12. Catherine O'Hara as Gail

Catherine O'Hara as Gail

Liane Hentscher/HBO

Catherine O’Hara stars as Gail, Joel’s therapist.

13. ​Joel Pantoliano as Eugene

Joel Pantoliano as Eugene

Lionsgate

We'll also see Joel Pantoliano in The Last of Us season 2 as Eugene, Gail’s husband.

14. Jeffrey Wright as Isaac Dixon

Jeffrey Wright as Isaac Dixon

Murray Close/Lionsgate

Jeffrey Wright stars as Isaac Dixon, the leader of the militia. Jeffrey played this role in the game!

Check out The Most-Anticipated TV Shows Coming In 2025 for more series you can't miss.

