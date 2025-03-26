The Last of Us cast showed up and showed out at the season 2 premiere on March 24, 2025, and aside from being one of the hottest casts around, this batch is talented — and not just at surviving infected. Season 1 proved just how magnetic they are onscreen together and since our favorite stars are returning alongside some brand new additions, The Last of Us season 2 promises to be outright electric.

Meet The Last of Us season 2 cast, led by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, before new episodes premiere on Max April 13, 2025.

1. Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller Liane Hentscher/HBO The Fantastic Four & Materialists star Pedro Pascal returns as Joel Miller, Ellie’s father figure who wants them to have a better life.

2. Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams HBO Bella Ramsey will star as Ellie Williams, a girl who’s immune to the infected who learns a huge secret Joel’s been keeping from her.

3. Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller Liane Hentscher/HBO Gabriel Luna stars as Tommy Miller, Joel’s brother who’s started his own family in Jackson, Wyoming.

4. Isabela Merced as Dina Liane Hentscher/HBO Isabela Merced stars as Dina, a free spirited member of Jackson who begins a relationship with Ellie.

5. Young Mazino as Jesse Liane Hentscher/HBO Young Mazino plays Jesse, one of Ellie’s friends.

6. Rutina Wesley as Maria Liane Hentscher/HBO Rutina Wesley returns as Maria, co-leader in Jackson and Tommy’s wife.

7. Kaitlyn Dever as Abby Liane Hentscher/HBO Kaitlyn Dever joins The Last of Us season 2 cast as Abby, who’s out for revenge.

8. ​Danny Ramirez as Manny Marvel Studios MCU star Danny Ramirez stars as Manny, a member of Abby’s crew who tries to keep the group’s spirits up.

9. ​Tati Gabrielle as Nora Netflix Tati Gabrielle plays Nora, a medic traveling with Abby.

10. Ariela Barer as Mel Greg Lewis/Hulu Ariela Barer stars as Mel, a doctor and a member of Abby’s group.

11. ​Spencer Lord as Owen The CW Spencer Lord plays Owen, one of Abby’s group who struggles to maintain his gentleness.

12. Catherine O'Hara as Gail Liane Hentscher/HBO Catherine O’Hara stars as Gail, Joel’s therapist.

13. ​Joel Pantoliano as Eugene Lionsgate We'll also see Joel Pantoliano in The Last of Us season 2 as Eugene, Gail’s husband.

14. Jeffrey Wright as Isaac Dixon Murray Close/Lionsgate Jeffrey Wright stars as Isaac Dixon, the leader of the militia. Jeffrey played this role in the game!

Check out The Most-Anticipated TV Shows Coming In 2025 for more series you can't miss.