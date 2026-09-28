Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore is here! On September 22, 2026, a countdown appeared on her website — in addition to her changing her Instagram bio and song lyrics. The countdown featured red curtains in the background, after the font on the site switched from orange glitter to silver. Fans immediately started brainstorming what the announcement could possibly be...and then went crazy when Tay announced The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore. You can finally listen to the new songs now!

Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.

Are we getting any new Taylor Swift music videos? Taylor Swift, Courtesy of CBS Yes, the "Patient Zero" music video — starring Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson, and which you can watch on Spotify and Apple Music — premiered on Sunday, September 27 at the VMAs. The music video is all about Dakota being the next wife after Taylor...and then we learn that Colin is actually a major villain who poisoned Tay! A few things we noticed: This whole music video plot is eerily similar to Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier...which reminds me of how Taylor sings about Rebekah Harkness in "The Last Great American Dynasty." Y'all think that's an Easter Egg? Taylor's tombstone in the video says she lived from 1986-2022. A lot of people are thinking that confirms she and ex Joe Alwyn broke up in 2022 but we're all still wondering about the '86 of it all. Some people on Reddit are theorizing that it could be referencing the end of The Ellen Degeneres Show, which Dakota Johnson is considered to have a hand in. With the murder of it all, this is definitely giving "No Body, No Crime" vibes if you ask me.

What is The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore? Taylor Swift/Instagram Taylor Swift announced that not only are we getting "Patient Zero" on September 25, we're getting three other brand new songs! "About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history. I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album," the singer writes on Instagram. "Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs. I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made. The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore including four new songs is out on Friday and available to pre-order and save now."

What are the new Taylor Swift songs? Taylor Swift, Courtesy of CBS If you go on Spotify, you can see the upcoming tracks are listed underneath the original 12 songs. Here's what I think they could be about! Patient Zero: We know that the definition of patient zero is the first test subject in an experiment, or the original contamination. This reminds me of the lyric in "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" that says "you wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me." Taylor sings about being the titular patient zero in regards to a relationship — and the other "patients" who have loved the same man.

We know that the definition of patient zero is the first test subject in an experiment, or the original contamination. This reminds me of the lyric in "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" that says "you wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me." Taylor sings about being the titular patient zero in regards to a relationship — and the other "patients" who have loved the same man. Cleveland!: The last time we saw Taylor use a city name and pair it with exclamation points was for "Florida!!!" and this new Taylor Swift song is all about being in love and seeing Travis' hometown — and maybe even the new home they bought together in Ohio. It feels like a sequel to "Wi$h Li$t"!

The last time we saw Taylor use a city name and pair it with exclamation points was for "Florida!!!" and this new Taylor Swift song is all about being in love and seeing Travis' hometown — and maybe even the new home they bought together in Ohio. It feels like a sequel to "Wi$h Li$t"! Pink Clouding: This is a term that refers to feelings of intense euphoria or hope. There's a pretty unanimous fan speculation that this song is about Tom Hiddleston, whom Tay allegedly ghosted (as heard in "Getaway Car").

This is a term that refers to feelings of intense euphoria or hope. There's a pretty unanimous fan speculation that this song is about Tom Hiddleston, whom Tay allegedly ghosted (as heard in "Getaway Car"). Babylon: We know Taylor has a fascination with the ancient world and film (I have a whole theory that a ton of her songs are inspired by movies), and she's also sung about Babylon before in "Cowboy Like Me." The movie Babylon is all about the chaos — and somewhat emptiness — of fame, and this The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore song is all about having something great and then missing it when it's gone...

Is Taylor Swift releasing a new song? Taylor Swift/Instagram Um, surprise! Taylor Swift just announced a brand new single called "Patient Zero" and I have so many questions! Taylor announced the song in a September 22, 2026 Instagram post, saying, "I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single “Patient Zero” will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!) and it’s available to pre-order now on my website for 24 hours. 0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣" It's important to note that she included 12 exclamation points in the post, which just says we're still in the TS12 era (especially since the site specifies it's a Life of a Showgirl deluxe)...or it could just be a nod to the song coming out at midnight, just like the four zeroes!

What is patient zero for Taylor Swift? Taylor Swift, Courtesy of CBS The literal definition of Patient Zero is basically the first test subject in an experiment. The song was inspired by a similar experience between Taylor and her friends. “One of my friends told us that she had been reached out to by the new girlfriend of an ex of hers asking for guidance on if she had had the same experiences with this guy that this new girlfriend was having," she tells Capital FM radio. “Everyone in our group just immediately started saying like, 'Oh, I've been through that too', and telling the stories of when this kind of reach out had happened for them.” “I thought to myself, if this has happened to all of us,” she continues, “it's such an interesting kind of angle on humanity and on relationships, and I wonder if I could write something from the perspective of getting this phone call, and really only from the perspective and the side of the phone call of the ex who's been through it before."

When does The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore come out? Taylor Swift, Courtesy of CBS The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore dropped on September 25, 2026 at midnight. You can listen to all the new tracks now.

Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore' Song Lyrics Taylor Swift, Courtesy of CBS "Patient Zero" Lyrics If you wanna party with somebody who might know // About the devil on his shoulder under his halo // When the toxins take their hold, you'd rather die than let it go // But if you’re sick of him, I got you, I was patient zero I've gotta be honest, I've been expecting your call // No, it’s not a bad time at all // I heard somebody saying there's trouble in paradise // And my lips are sealed tight now It's not for me to tell // Someone else what to do But if you wanna party with somebody who might know // About the devil on his shoulder under his halo // When the toxins take their hold, you'd rather die than let it go // But if you're sick of him, I got you, I was patient zero I bet he burst into your life like fireworks // I bet he even said "I love you" first // And when you saw another woman coming out of his place // I bet he kissed the rain off your face Now he seems bored by you // And you don't know what to do But if you wanna party with somebody who might know // About the devil on his shoulder under his halo // When the toxins take their hold, you'd rather die than let it go // But if you're sick of him, I got you, I was patient zero // I was patient zero So let’s get into it // I know he charmed your family and friends // And you thought it’s 'cause he loves you // But it’s 'cause he loves how everybody else loves him // I know it seems like he shines so bright // But he's bathing in your reflected light // On a free solo social climb // Take it from somebody who lost his games but won the race // Take it from someone who said all of this to his face // Someone who knows she's more than just the chase // Someone who had him and walked away // And so If you wanna party with somebody who might know // About the devil on his shoulder under his halo // When the toxins take their hold, you'd rather die than let it go // But if you're sick of him, I got you, I was patient zero // I was patient zero So if you wanna kick it, then I'm with it, I've been there // Felt the reeling, done the healing, said the curses and prayers // When the fever turns a dreamer into a pathetic ghost // If he's killing you, I see you, I was patient zero

Patrick Smith/Getty Images "Cleveland!" Lyrics She's not as hot as she was, but she was only a four // She was never a girls' girl, she was just a — // And with all of that money, why's she dressed like trash? // When she smiles, it's annoying, and have you seen her Stumbling clumsily? // Would you even call that dancing? // I can see what you mean // And now I guess there's Something we all can agree on // But my baby likes what he likes, oh-woah, oh-oh // He already took me to Cleveland // And showed me The Heights, so hate all you like // This is the love of my life, hey, hey, hey The taste of me is acquired, but it's his favorite dish // He says I look like an angel, they say, "I hate that bi—" // There, that house with the porch is where he lived as a kid // He's been saying forever, must not have read that Scathing take 'bout how I'm fake // And he could find someone younger // I can see what they mean // And now I guess there's Something we all can agree on // But my baby likes what he likes, oh-woah, oh-oh // He already took me to Cleveland // And he showed me The Heights, so hate all you like // This is the love of my life, hey, hey, hey He likes what he likes, what he likes, and he likes me // He likes what he likes, what he likes, and he likes me You only need to find one person in this entire world // Who doesn't find you completely insufferable // And I have an important announcement to make // I found mine // Well, I found mine // Yeah, I found mine // Yes, that's Something we all can agree on // But my baby likes what he likes, oh-woah, oh-oh // He already took me to Cleveland // Now I'm wearing white, so hate all you like This is the love of my life (Hey, hey, hey)

Target/Taylor Swift "Pink Clouding" Lyrics Met the magenta sunrise // Fuchsia forever intertwined // Threw the rosewood on the fire // Neither of us knew at the time // That I was a liar And it was so good // Letting you want me, so good // To make promises, promises, pr-pr-promises But I was pink clouding from the thrill of it // Skydiving as you wrapped your arms around my body // Gray rockin' where the arrow hit // Years later, I still wonder how to tell you sorry // I didn't wanna let you down // So I left you up there on a pink cloud He cut me crimson, bled me dry // He crossеd my heart, I hoped to die // Ripped all my orchids from the vine // You met me at a cursed time // I told you I was fine And you were so good // That's why you haunt me like you should // And all my promises, promises, pr-pr-promises 'Cause I was pink clouding from the thrill of it // Skydiving as you wrapped your arms around my body // Gray rockin' where the arrow hit // Years later, I still wonder how to tell you sorry // I didn't wanna let you down // So I left you up there on a pink cloud I hope you realized my kind of trouble wasn't worth it // And the way I treated you, you never deserved it // And I swear to God, to this day // I wake up scared that I left scars on a good person // And I gave you zero reason to believe it, so be it // But it didn't mean nothing just 'cause I could leave it I was pink clouding from the thrill of it // Skydiving as you wrapped your arms around my body // Gray rockin' where the arrow hit // Years later, I still wonder how to tell you sorry I hope you landed safely on the ground, hey // And I hope you're so happy now // I didn't wanna let you down // So I left you up there on a pink cloud

Taylor Swift/UMG "Babylon" Lyrics The casino doesn't like when you run the tables // And though the box is wrapped up nice, it's just a cage to you // Those electric fences buzz // The stallion flees the stable // And that small town's even smaller now in your rear view // You ran with all the wild things // A liberated libertine who then longed for home 'Cause it's where you're from // Aunt Virginia with a church dress on // No elbows on the table // And the neighbor's lawn always looked better // Your hand-me-down sweater should've been from the mall And you hate this song // But you wake up on the train with your headphones gone // Then that melody is all you want // You never knew that it was Babylon // 'Til it was gone Give the people what they want, then you keep it movin' // Make your plans and friends, a stranger's makeup on your tie // Twenty watches in the safe 'cause your time is money // Love is ice upon the ladder that you need to climb // She captured your attention, so free of all pretension // It stopped you cold Because she loved you so // Pretty as a picture that you didn't post // Lookin' at you like you're made of solid gold // Never official // You mention you're single to the girls at the bar You hate this song // But you wake up on the train with your headphones gone // And then that melody is all you want // You never knew that it was Babylon // 'Til it was gone You're using nostalgia as a weapon to hurt yourself // But darling, you end up hurting everybody else // The self-harm of never being where you are // It's bedtime, but you're sitting in your car // You're missin' all the best parts And they're all at home // She's hangin' Christmas lights with your son // Sneak into the bathroom to call her mom // And say, "It's not workin' // It's just not worth it if we're not what he wants" But you love this song // You wake up on the train with your headphones gone // Then that melody is all you want // You never knew that it was Babylon // And now, it's almost gone In Virginia with a church dress on // No elbows on the table // and the neighbor's lawn always looked better // Your hand-me-down sweater should've been from the mall But you love this song // You wake up on the train and you're all alone // Then that memory is all you want // You never knew that it was Babylon 'Til it was gone

Let us know your thoughts on Facebook! If you love Taylor Swift as much as we do, make sure you check out 14 Taylor Swift Facts Every Swiftie Should Know to brush up on your knowledge before the brand new single drops on Friday. ;)

This post has been updated.