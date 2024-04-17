Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

new cocktail trend
Cocktails

French Press Cocktails Are Deliciously Easy To Make — Here's How!

straw bags
Trends and Inspo

The Perfect Spring Tote Does Exist With These 15 Straw Bags

romeo + juliet 2024
Pop Culture

Rachel Zegler’s “Romeo + Juliet” Will Make You Fall In Love With Shakespeare

rebecca yarros books
Entertainment

'Fourth Wing' Author Rebecca Yarros Has A New Book Coming This October

new bridgerton season 3 images
TV

We Analyzed Those New "Bridgerton" Images So You Don't Have To

dakota fanning summer movies
Movies

The 24 Most-Anticipated Summer Movies For 2024

blake lively starring in it ends with us adaptation with justin baldoni
Movies

"It Ends With Us" Just Got A Brand New Release Date

Trending Stories

Drink
Cocktails

French Press Cocktails Are Deliciously Easy To Make — Here's How!

Style
Trends and Inspo

The Perfect Spring Tote Does Exist With These 15 Straw Bags

pop culture
Pop Culture

Rachel Zegler’s “Romeo + Juliet” Will Make You Fall In Love With Shakespeare

books
Entertainment

'Fourth Wing' Author Rebecca Yarros Has A New Book Coming This October