14 Taylor Swift Facts Every Swiftie Should Know
Taylor Swift may have official titles for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and more — but she's the woman of the century to us. Through her many musical eras, the ghosts of boyfriends past, her business acumen, and everything in between, we've learned from and grown with her for almost two decades. It's amazing what the pop icon's accomplished already at such a young age, showing girls and women that we can do whatever we put our minds to. Given her storied history, there's a lot to know about Miss Taylor Alison Swift, though. So get ready to brush up on Swiftie 101 because here are all the Taylor Swift facts you should know!
How old is Taylor Swift?
Taylor Swift is 34 years old, but she'll always be twenty-twoooooo to us!
When is Taylor Swift's birthday?
Taylor Swift was born on December 13, 1989 to Scott and Andrea Swift.
How tall is Taylor Swift?
Taylor Swift is 5'11" without being on her tallest tiptoes or spinning in her highest heels.
Where is Taylor Swift from?
Taylor Swift is from West Reading, PA, a town just northwest of Philadelphia. She sings about her hometown in "Christmas Tree Farm," and a lot of the music video was actually filmed at her childhood home, according to People!
Who are Taylor Swift's parents?
Taylor Swift's parents — most notably seen at Kansas City Chiefs games and the Eras Tour alike — are Scott and Andrea Swift. ELLE reports that Andrea worked in marketing and Scott worked in stocks before eventually taking on the family business that is Taylor Swift's massive career. No wonder Taylor knows how to establish a brand and run a business so well!
Who is Taylor Swift's brother?
Scott and Andrea Swift welcomed Taylor Swift's brother, Austin Swift, to the family in 1992. He's currently an actor and producer, according to PEOPLE.
Who is Taylor Swift's boyfriend?
Taylor Swift is currently dating football superstar Travis Kelce. The two were a rumored pair for many months in 2023 after Travis talked about her on the New Heights podcast. The couple started seeing one another quietly at first, then making their relationship more public as they showed up in support of each other's respective work — AKA the NFL and The Eras Tour...ever heard of 'em?
Ever since, rumors continue to swirl as Taylor and Travis continue their swoon-worthy relationship. We've seen it all from moving-in to marriage, but one thing we know for sure? We're totally obsessed with them!
Does Taylor Swift have kids?
She might be mother, but Taylor Swift doesn't have biological kids at the moment. However, she does have three cats!
What are the names of Taylor Swift's cats?
Taylor Swift's three cats are named Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin. And because it's Taylor Swift, these aren't just ordinary names — they all represent beloved characters. Meredith is the iconic Meredith Grey from Grey's Anatomy. Olivia is legendary Olivia Benson from Law & Order: SVU. And last, but not least, Benjamin (pictured above in her music video for "ME!") is Benjamin Button from, well...the movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.
Who are Taylor Swifts best friends?
The squad may have ebbed and flowed over the years, but if there's one thing Taylor Swift knows, it's how to be a good BFF. Here's Taylor Swift's current rosters of besties:
- Abigail Anderson Lucier: The OG Best Friend, Taylor and Abigail have been friends for decades. Her claim to fame? "Fifteen" was inspired by Abigail's experiences.
- Blake Lively: This pair always knows how to have a good time. Whether it's hyping each other professionally, or passionately hyping up the Kansas City Chiefs, it's gonna be a fun one when Blake and Taylor are together.
- Keleigh Teller: You may know her as Miles Teller's wife, but Keleigh Teller is a former model and fabulous friend to Taylor Swift. She actually starred in Taylor's "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" music video...which was directed by none other than Blake Lively. Can I join this friend group yet?!
- Selena Gomez: Most recently, Taylor and Selena were spotted gabbing (with Keleigh) at the Golden Globe Awards, and it caused quite a stir. Needless to say, these longtime friends know how to stand out in a crowd and make a statement — even when they're literally just...talking!
- Jack Antonoff: Iconic music producer and musician himself, Jack Antonoff produced some of Taylor's most notable albums. This pair is honestly musical soulmates, with their goofy antics and nerdy obsession with getting a song juuuust right.
- Haim: The Haim sisters and Taylor Swift are a force to be reckoned with — and not just because of "no body, no crime." The quad brings the party wherever they go, singing, dancing, and making the most of their time together.
- Emma Stone: Emma Stone is having an absolute moment as a movie star, and Taylor couldn't be more proud. These ladies constantly support each other, showing up to premieres and awards and shows galore. We love to see it!
- Lana Del Rey: Friends and collaborators, Taylor and Lana are a total golden retriever-black cat kind of friendship. They recently showed up to the Grammys as each other's dates, sitting at a table with Jack, and totally thriving. And did we mention how good their voices sound together? Hello, "Snow on the Beach"!!!!
How many albums has Taylor Swift released?
Taylor Swift's released 15 albums, including her re-recorded "Taylor's Version" albums Fearless, Speak Now, Red, and 1989. Can't wait to add The Tortured Poets Department to this list on Friday! Not to mention Reputation (Taylor's Version) or Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)...whenever she graces us with their highly-anticipated presence.
Is Taylor Swift a millionaire?
No — according to Forbes, Taylor Swift is officially a billionaire. They reported that her official net worth is $1.1 billion in 2024.
What awards has Taylor Swift won?
Grammy Awards
- Best Female Country Vocal Performance (2010)
- Album of the Year (2010)
- Best Country Song (2010)
- Best Country Album (2010)
- Best Country Song (2012)
- Best Country Solo Performance (2012)
- Best Song Written for Visual Media (2013)
- Best Music Video (2016)
- Best Pop Vocal Album (2016)
- Album of the Year (2016)
- Album of the Year (2021)
- Best Music Video (2023)
- Best Pop Vocal Album (2024)
- Album of the Year (2024)
VMAs
- Best Female Video (2009)
- Best Female Video (2013)
- Video of the Year (2015)
- Best Collaboration (2015)
- Best Pop Video (2015)
- Best Female Video (2015)
- Best Collaboration (2017)
- Video for Good (2019)
- Video of the Year (2019)
- Best Direction (2020)
- Best Direction (2022)
- Video of the Year (2022)
- Best Longform Video (2022)
- Album of the Year (2023)
- Show of the Summer (2023)
- Best Cinematography (2023)
- Best Direction (2023)
- Best Visual Effects (2023)
- Best Pop (2023)
- Artist of the Year (2023)
- Video of the Year (2023)
- Song of the Year (2023)
American Music Awards
- Favorite Country Female Artist (2008)
- Favorite Country Album (2009)
- Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist (2009)
- Favorite Country Female Artist (2009)
- Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist (2009)
- Artist of the Year (2009)
- Favorite Country Female Artist (2010)
- Favorite Country Album (2011)
- Artist of the Year (2011)
- Favorite Country Female Artist (2011)
- Favorite Country Female Artist (2012)
- Favorite Country Album (2013)
- Artist of the Year (2013)
- Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist (2013)
- Favorite Country Female Artist (2013)
- Dick Clark Award For Excellence (2014)
- Song of the Year (2015)
- Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist (2015)
- Favorite Pop/Rock Album (2015)
- Favorite Album - Pop/Rock (2018)
- Tour of the Year (2018)
- Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock (2018)
- Artist of the Year (2018)
- Artist of the Decade (2019)
- Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary (2019)
- Favorite Music Video (2019)
- Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock (2019)
- Favorite Album - Pop/Rock (2019)
- Artist of the Year (2019)
- Favorite Music Video (2020)
- Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock (2020)
- Artist of the Year (2020)
- Favorite Pop Album (2021)
- Favorite Female Pop Artist (2021)
- Favorite Music Video (2022)
- Favorite Female Pop Artist (2022)
- Favorite Female Country Artist (2022)
- Favorite Pop Album (2022)
- Favorite Country Album (2022)
- Artist of the Year (2022)
Billboard Music Awards
- Top Digital Songs Artist (2013)
- Top Female Artist (2013)
- Top Billboard 200 Artist (2013)
- Top Billboard 200 Album (2013)
- Top Country Song (2013)
- Top Artist (2013)
- Billboard Chart Achievement (2015)
- Top Streaming Song (Video) (2015)
- Top Digital Songs Artist (2015)
- Top Hot 100 Artist (2015)
- Top Billboard 200 Album (2015)
- Top Billboard 200 Artist (2015)
- Top Artist (2015)
- Top Female Artist (2015)
- Top Touring Artist (2016)
- Top Selling Album (2018)
- Top Female Artist (2018)
- Top Billboard 200 Artist (2021)
- Top Female Artist (2021)
- Top Country Album (2022)
- Top Country Female Artist (2022)
- Top Country Artist (2022)
- Top Billboard 200 Artist (2022)
CMAs
- Horizon Award (2007)
- Album of the Year (2009)
- Entertainer of the Year (2009)
- Female Vocalist of the Year (2009)
- Music Video of the Year (2009)
- Entertainer of the Year (2011)
- Musical Event of the Year (2013)
- Music Video of the Year (2013)
- Song of the Year (2017)
Has Taylor Swift ever been in a movie?
Yes! Aside from The Eras Tour Movie, Taylor's graced the big screen a few times! Here are all the movies she's been in:
- In 2010, Taylor had a featured role inValentine's Day, playing opposite her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautne. and a really, really big teddy bear. (IYKYK)
- Taylor took her vocal talents to a new genre — musical theatre — in the screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats. The perfect movie musical for a cat-lover like Taylor!
- Amsterdam came out in 2022, and Taylor made quite the cameo in the film! No spoilers, but you definitely have to watch it!
- Taylor doesn't just act on camera — she can work behind the scenes, too!She voiced Audrey in the 2012 animated movie, The Lorax.
