We've probably all heard the saying that home is where the heart is, but Taylor Sheridan's The Madison takes things a step further by asking an even deeper question: where is home when the person you love is gone?

The new show (which is available to stream on Paramount) follows the cosmopolitan Stacy Clyburn (Michelle Pfeiffer), who travels with her family to the Madison county of Montana after the death of her husband Preston (Kurt Russell). Throughout the show we see Stacy explore the country and read her husband's journal, trying to get to know the adventurous, outdoorsy side of Preston she never really saw. But it isn't until the end of The Madison when Stacy finally realizes she needs to return to New York City.

Here's a breakdown of The Madison ending. Watch episodes 1-6 on Paramount+ now!

How does The Madison end? Paramount+ Stacy, her family, and her best friend Liliana (Rebecca Spence) return to the city. But even though they're somewhat relieved to be back home, the transition is not smooth. Paige (Elle Chapman) gets fired for punching her coworker in the fact (to be fair, the woman basically said Preston deserved to die because his private jet was ruining the earth. News flash: he didn't have a private jet). Abigail (Beau Garrett) is trying to get her daughters readjusted to the city, while Stacy finally admits to her therapist (Will Arnett) how terrified she is to go to the celebration of Preston's life that Liliana organized. It's incredibly cathartic to see Stacy lose her cool after spending so many episodes trying to hold it together. She has had outbursts after Preston's death, but nothing that comes close to sobbing in her therapist's office. But, in classic Stacy form, she eventually holds her head up high and tackles the wake.

Paramount+ But, Stacy offers viewers a great lesson here: she understands her capacity and ends up ditching the event. Liliana tries to stop her, exclaiming that the event is in her honor, but Paige's husband Russell (Patrick J. Adams) comes to her defense. This is another great moments of emotional payoff for his character arc because it's one of the first times we see him develop a backbone. But it's clear in this moment that Stacy is his top priority. However, even though Stacy taking some space for herself is rewarding as a viewer, it throws the family into chaos when she never comes back and Abigail ends up filing a missing person's report with the police. The next day, Preston's neighbor Cade (Kevin Zegers) is riding his horse out where Preston is buried and finds Stacy curled up by her husband's grave — and it looks like she's in Montana to stay.

Who's in the Madison cast? Paramount+ The Madison cast includes some incredible names as the Clyburn family, their friends, and their neighbors: Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn

as Stacy Clyburn Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn

as Preston Clyburn Elle Chapman as Paige McIntosh

as Paige McIntosh Patrick J. Adams as Russell McIntosh

as Russell McIntosh Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese

as Abigail Reese Amiah Miller as Bridgette Reese

as Bridgette Reese Alaina Pollack as Macy

as Macy Ben Schnetzer as Van Davis

as Van Davis Kevin Zegers as Cade Harris

as Cade Harris Rebecca Spence as Liliana Weeks

as Liliana Weeks Danielle Vasinova as Kestrel Harris

Where is The Madison filmed? Paramount+ The Madison is filmed in Montana and in Texas. And great news: the cast already filmed season 2! "We just finished the second season, but like this idea of history with people [comes through the screen] and I think that just innately happens when you spend a lot of time with people," Kevin Zegers told us in our exclusive interview. "I think part of the beauty of being up there — it's a really small town. There's 10 of us or 12 of us there, and the crew all live there. It's like we all go hiking or we go out, it's a very communal vibe. We obviously all go to work and bust our —ss for 10 or 12 hours, but my memories are going hiking and then having breakfast with people and just getting to know [them], and I think that's probably what translates in the show, especially as it goes on."

Where can I watch The Madison? Paramount+ You can watch all 6 episodes of The Madison season 1 on Paramount+ now.

Follow us on TikTok for more news on The Madison.