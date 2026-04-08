Okay, if there's one movie that's going to start conversations and stick with you long after the credits roll, it's The Drama. The A24 movie premiered on April 3rd, and it follows Emma (Zendaya) and Charlie (Robert Pattinson), who are about to get married in Boston. But right before they can tie the knot, Emma reveals this huge secret she's never told anyone — and it's so crazy, suddenly Charlie is left wondering whether he wants to go through with the wedding at all.

Wondering how does The Drama end? Whether you've seen Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's new movie or not, here's a full breakdown of The Drama ending.

In 'The Drama' movie, Zendaya's secret was a big surprise. A24 Now Emma's big secret was circulating Reddit for a little while before the movie premiered, but now that it's out, the internet has a lot of thoughts about Emma's secret. Consider this your only spoiler warning!! So it turns out that when Emma was in high school, she brought a weapon to school and had plans to use it, but ended up not going through with it at the last second. And then for the rest of high school, she got super involved with gun control. Well, when she reveals this secret (during a wine-induced game of "What's the Worst Thing You've Ever Done?"), her friends end up completely freaking out.

And Robert Pattinson is left feeling conflicted. A24 Charlie (like I mentioned earlier) ends up questioning whether this changes his view of Emma, and whether she's still the person he fell in love with. Meanwhile, Emma's freaking out about the fact that she freaked Charlie out, and regrets saying anything at all. She just wants to pretend to go back to the beginning, and tries to reintroduce herself to him and just get a fresh start. Unfortunately this doesn't quite work for him.

'The Drama' ending starts with a party... A24 Flash forward to the day of their wedding, and all their friends — and a surprising percentage of their coworkers — end up at their wedding. Emma is terrified that everyone is going to find out about her secret, and overall, their big day is more tense than it should be. As nerves reach an all-time high and people start drinking, everything culminates at the wedding reception.

But quickly devolves into chaos. A24 In addition to Charlie's mortifying wedding speech, where he talks about their incredible sex and her repulsive laugh, he also reveals that he cheated on Emma with his coworker Mischa...and ends up getting head butted in the face by Mischa's boyfriend. Emma ditches the reception and Charlie ends up with crazy bruises and a bloody nose, running around his apartment trying to find his new wife.

Overall, 'The Drama' ending has EVERYONE talking. A24 Earlier in the movie, there was a brief moment where the couple talked about meeting up at a diner after their wedding, and after the wedding and the fight, they do actually end up finding each other at the diner as their messy, bloody selves. Charlie feels awful about cheating on Emma, and sitting at the diner, Emma decides to reintroduce that idea from earlier in the movie, introducing herself and seemingly offering Charlie a fresh start. It appears they might give their relationship a second try, even if it's on rocky ground.

All in all, I think this movie is going to start a lot of conversations, and I'm curious what you think about The Drama ending once you've seen it. Make sure you let us know your hottest take on The Drama on Facebook.

This post has been updated.