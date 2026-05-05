There are quite a few memorable scenes in The Other Bennet Sister (premiering on BritBox May 6). Mr. Hayward (Dónal Finn) reciting poetry, Mary (Ella Bruccoleri) finally standing up to Mrs. Bennet (Ruth Jones), and my personal favorite: without spoiling too much, let's just say Hayward gets surprised by Mr. Ryder (Laurie Davidson) while on the lake with Mary...and ends up overboard.

"[Those] are probably some of my favorite days on set, I would say, just simply because me and Ella were having such a laugh on the boat," Dónal tells Brit + Co on The Other Bennet Sister red carpet. "Given that we were kind of far away from all of the crew, we were trusted with a radio, which maybe we shouldn't have been trusted with."

And it was such a hot day that being in the water was actually such a relief. Actress Indira Varma (Mrs. Gardiner) even came early to swim! "They were amazing days and look, the water wasn't that cold, the sun was belting down," he continues. "I think one of our medics got sunstroke that day because it was like so warm by the time it got to getting in the water, myself and Laurie were kind of buzzing to to jump in."

Keep reading for the full behind-the-scenes scoop on The Other Bennet Sister's lake scene.

But apparently, Laurie Davidson doesn't exactly remember it that way. "It was a really hot day, but the water was so cold," he tells me. And the temperature was only one of the hurdles they had to cross to film the scene. "The original lake we were gonna film in, there was like an E. coli breakout or something," he says. "The one we ended up doing was 300 meters deep, so it was freezing cold. I'll let you in on a little secret, we were supposed to wear wetsuits and I thought when I come out of the water, if I'm wearing a wetsuit, it's going to ruin the whole aesthetic. Vanity got the best of me and I just didn't wear one, so I was freezing and we had to get pulled out because they were like worried about us having hypothermia." But don't worry, even with the extreme temperatures, "it was a lovely day," Laurie says. "I mean I can't complain, it was like gorgeous weather."

And I'd argue that no one had as much of a good time as Ella Bruccoleri, who just got to ride in the boat the whole time! "I had the time of my life that day, I really did feel like Cleopatra," she jokes. "I didn't even get a little bit wet! The boys were like working overtime to try and get me back to shore. We actually did have a stunt diver, a lovely Spanish lady called G [Guiomar Alonso] who was under the boat, trying to get the boat back to shore." "There was, in fact, a woman behind all of the efforts, and I think that's a great analogy for life," she says.

Check out The Other Bennet Sister Cast Reveals the Funniest Filming Accident (Exclusive) for even more behind the scenes stories, and follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more TV news!