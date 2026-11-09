In my house, the advent calendar is our favorite holiday tradition. It’s the perfect, well, advent to the season. Opening one little door each morning turns the slow countdown to Christmas into something to look forward to every day. And they aren’t just for kids anymore. Advent calendars have gotten seriously bougie, with versions for grown-ups who love books, coffee, wine, jewelry, stationery, beauty and more. Whether you’re shopping for a friend, a partner or yourself, these are the advent calendars for adults that make great gifts.

Scroll for the coolest advent calendars!

Anthropologie Anthropologie x Papier 12-Day Stationery Advent Calendar The ultimate treat for paper lovers and list-makers. Curated for notes, lists, and everyday organization, this 12-day set turns daily planning into a luxe experience. Housed in a gorgeous keepsake box, it's packed with everything from stylish fineliners and sticky notes to a brass bookmark, notepads, and wax seal stickers. It's a gorgeous, intentional gift for anyone who loves keeping their stationery game strong.

Revolve 12 Days of Revolve Beauty Advent Calendar Over $400 in luxury beauty value for a fraction of the price. This iconic holiday box is back and better than ever, featuring 12 must-have products across skincare, makeup, fragrance, and body care. With fan-favorite brands like Kosas, Ilia, and Sol de Janeiro—including 6 full-sized items—it’s the ultimate splurge-worthy gift for the beauty obsessive on your list (or a well-deserved self-care treat).

Goldbelly Ladurée Paris Chocolates & Sweets Advent Calendar For a trip to Paris without leaving your living room. Designed as an elegant illustrated book, this limited-edition calendar reveals 24 doors filled with an exquisite assortment of Ladurée Paris chocolate creations. From delicate Rochers and signature Incomparables to milk and dark chocolate figurines—finishing with a charming mini marshmallow bear on Christmas Eve—it’s a beautiful keepsake, a delicious ritual, and the ultimate gift for any Francophile.

Uncommon Goods The Book Lover's Advent Calendar A literary countdown for the bibliophile in your life. Move over, chocolate—this charming calendar trades sweets for bookworm-approved treasures. Behind each numbered pocket, readers will discover a delightful literary surprise, including magnetic bookmarks, fun stickers, ornaments, and more. It’s a whimsical, cozy way to count down the holidays page by page.

Walmart Gilmore Girls: The Official Advent Calendar Bring a little piece of Stars Hollow home for the holidays. Officially licensed and packed with nostalgia, this 25-day calendar lets fans immerse themselves in the comforting world of Lorelai and Rory. Each day uncovers a high-quality, collectible surprise—think durable keepsakes, pins, patches, keychains, and magnets inspired by Luke's, The Dragonfly Inn, and all your favorite quirky town moments.

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Spice Advent Calendar An unforgettable, flavorful countdown for the home chef. Created in partnership with Parisian spice specialists Le Comptoir Colonial, this sophisticated calendar spices up the winter season. Foodies will love discovering 24 premium, globally-sourced spices hidden behind the doors—perfect for inspiring new vegetable, meat, fish, and dessert dishes throughout the holidays and well into the new year.

Pura Vida Pura Vida 24 Day Jewelry Advent Calendar Unwrap 24 days of exclusive sparkle and shine. For the jewelry lover on your list, this limited-edition calendar turns every morning in December into a mini celebration. Packed with over $300 in value, it features exclusive, everyday-wear pieces you won't find anywhere else. It’s a gorgeous, stackable surprise that always manages to sell out fast.

Etsy Self Care Advent Calendar A tranquil, spa-inspired countdown for ultimate relaxation. Designed to help you decompress during the chaotic holiday season, this self care calendar handcrafted by independent artisans on Etsy is a customizable 7- or 12-day set. Housed with charming velvet pouches and thoughtful comforts—like a cozy travel mug and soothing self-care essentials—it’s a personal, restorative gift.

Uncommon Goods Craft Project Advent Calendar A creative, hands-on daily escape for the maker. Step away from the screens and dive into 12 or 24 days of bite-sized DIY projects. Each numbered compartment unlocks a new, charming craft kit—from mini embroidery and stitching to tiny weaving or crafting projects—making it an inspired gift for anyone who loves working with their hands.

Total Wine & More Wine Advent Calendar 2026 A globe-trotting tasting tour for the wine lover. Take a delicious trip around the world without leaving the house. This bestselling calendar features 24 individual mini bottles (187ml each) of expertly sourced wines from top regions like Bordeaux, Italy, Spain, and Chile. From crisp whites and bold reds to rosés and sparkling bubbles, it’s the ultimate romantic or festive evening ritual while cooking dinner.

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma 12 Days of Swedish Style Candy A sweet, gourmet treat for the candy connoisseur. Elevate the traditional holiday sweet-tooth countdown with this sophisticated confectionery collection. Featuring a curated assortment of popular, premium Swedish-style gourmet candies—known for their unique textures and gourmet flavors—it's a delectable, shareable luxury gift for foodies of all ages. You can share this one with the kids!

Nespresso Nespresso Original Advent Calendar Coffee Pack A daily espresso-lover's dream complete with treats and a surprise. Fuel your December mornings with a gourmet global tasting experience. Designed for the original Nespresso system, this calendar is packed with 16 roast and ground coffees, 5 flavored options, 2 decaf selections, and 1 flavored decaf capsule. To make your coffee ritual even sweeter, it also hides delicious almond and lemon shortbread biscuits behind the doors—plus one special mystery gift to discover on the final day.

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