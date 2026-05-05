Okay I'm just going to lead with the fact that saying The Probability of Miracles is a mix of The Summer I Turned Pretty and Shailene Woodley's The Fault in Our Stars is crazy and I'm well of aware of that. I also totally stand by it.

The new romance show takes place in a beautiful coastal town (which will fill the void left behind by Cousins Beach) but it's much more than your regular teen drama. Cam (Melissa Collazo, Motorheads) is living with a terminal cancer diagnosis and her family takes her to the town of Promise in search of a miracle. I know I'm going to be an absolute mess while watching, but I simply have to tune in. Here's everything we know.

Keep reading for the latest news on The Probability of Miracles before it drops on Prime Video.

What is The Probability of Miracles about? Based on the book by Wendy Wunder, The Probability of Miracles follows Campbell Cooper (Melissa Collazo), who is dying of cancer. After her doctor gives her a terminal diagnosis, her family moves to the small, beach town of Promise. Legend says miracles can happen in Promise, but Cam doesn't believe miracles can happen at all. But the longer Cam stays in Promise, she starts to wonder if miracles are possible — especially when she stars falling in love.

Who's starring in The Probability of Miracles cast? Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion So far we know that Melissa Collazo will play Cam, while we'll see Henry Eikenberry as Asher, a handsome and confident teen in Promise that catches Cam's eye.

Where can I watch the TV show? Amazon We don't have a release date for you quite yet considering the show is in pre-production, but we can expect a 2027 release date, especially if they film before the end of 2026.

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