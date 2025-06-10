A 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Fangirl's Guide To Wilmington, North Carolina

The best thing about falling in love with a show is realizing that, even if the story and the characters are fictional, the real-world locations are often as beautiful as they look onscreen. I can tell you from firsthand experience that Wilmington, North Carolina is one of those places.

Following in the footsteps of projects like teen dramas like One Tree Hill and Dawson's Creek and movies like Iron Man 3 and Safe Haven, Prime Video'sThe Summer I Turned Pretty set up shop in southeast North Carolina. Long before I binge watched any of the projects filming in Wilmington, I spent my own summers there!

After you've caught up on our Gossip Girl Fangirl's Guide To New York City and Gilmore Girls Fangirl's Guide to Washington, Connecticut, read up on B+C's best recommendations for your next trip to Cousins.

Here's everything you need to know about a The Summer I Turned Pretty-inspired trip to Wilmington, North Carolina.

Brit + Co's 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Guide To Wilmington, North Carolina Dana Hawley/Prime Video Among the many reasons it's special, Wilmington feels like a unique mix between coastal and urban. There are plenty of shops and restaurants to ensure a good time, but there is also plenty of sand and surf if you want to spend the entire time by the water. Press play on our Summer Playlist — or better yet, listen to the official TSITP one.

Where To Stay In Wilmington, North Carolina Erika Doss/Prime Video There are a few areas around southeast NC that make for a great stay. Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, and Southport are all beautiful locations (Wrightsville Beach being the closest to downtown Wilmington and Southport being the farthest). The good news is that they're all close enough to Wilmington that getting into the city is easy! There are tons of AirBnbs throughout the area, plus some hotels to really make you feel like a local. Unfortunately you can't stay in the house used for Susannah's summer home since it's located in Porters Neck Plantation, a gated golf course community. It's got five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an infinity pool, plus a private dock and a pier. No biggie!

AirBnB AirBnB's are my favorite places to stay on vacation — that way you feel like a local! Try something like The "Hygge" Beach House for a relaxing stay featuring a hot tub, fire pit, and trail, or The Seagate Bungalow, which is right near the beach.



What To Do In Wilmington, North Carolina Image via Erika Doss/Prime Video Instead of asking "what can we do in Wilmington?" you should probably ask "what can't we do?" because there are so many options! The Beach If you're on the coast of North Carolina, then the beach is probably top-of-mind. The Summer I Turned Pretty films at Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Wrightsville Beach, all of which make for great spots to lay out your towel. When Cam and Belly go biking in season 1 episode 4, they're at Fort Fisher, which is another great place to explore. The Country Club The exterior shots for the country club were filmed at Cape Fear Country Club. It also features a golf course where you can play — just make sure not to camp out on the green like the gang does in season 2 episode 4.

Erika Doss/Prime Video The Boardwalk This is such a fun experience that I definitely recommend! The Carolina Beach Boardwalk has everything from a Ferris wheel to bumper cars, and it also happens to be a less-than-five-minute walk away from the beloved Britts Donuts. Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park was used for a lot of the interior shots and for the go-kart scene. Whale of a Tale Bookshop If you're in the market for some new books, stop by Papercut Books to peruse both new and vintage books. The Dress Boutique The scene where Laurel, Susannah, and Belly shop for Belly's debutante gown filmed inside Camille's of Wilmington, so start here for all your dress needs — whether or not you're going to a deb ball.

Where To Eat In Wilmington, North Carolina The Summer I Turned Pretty Prime Video Russell's Gas And Groceries Every good roadtrip needs snacks, so stock up at Russell's Quik Stop in northwest Wilmington — just like Belly and her family do! Rosie's If you want something a tad more filling that still has all the fun of a roadtrip stop, opt for Old River Farms in Burgaw, NC (a half hour's drive from Wilmington). It was used for Belly and Jeremiah's favorite pie stand, via People. The Fat Pelican Craving drinks and bites? The Fat Pelican (where Laurel and Susannah hang out in season 1 episode 5) is right near the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. That means you can ride the Ferris wheel, grab donuts, and stop for drinks, all without getting back in your car.

Tag us in all your Wilmington, North Carolina pictures on Instagram if you end up going on a The Summer I Turned Pretty tour of your own!

This post has been updated.