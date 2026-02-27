Already Rewatched 'Bridgerton' Season 4? Here Are 5 Period Romance Shows to Watch Before Season 5

Bridgerton season 4 is finally here...and I've already watched the whole thing. This is definitely my favorite season of the show so far, but that just means the post-binge void feels stronger than ever. I miss Sophie (Yerin Ha) and Benedict (Luke Thompson) already! That's why I found the best historical romance shows you can watch while you wait for Bridgerton season 5.

Here are 5 of the best historical romance shows to fill the Bridgerton-sized hole in your heart.

The Forsytes — Premieres on PBS March 22, 2026 PBS This historical romance show have quite a few similarities to Bridgerton: the multi-generational Forsyte family live in London (although it's the Victorian era instead of the Regency era). And as their lives unfold, they're constantly torn between love and duty.

The Leopard — Stream on Netflix Netflix Leopard follows the Prince of Salina, Fabrizio Corbèra, in the middle of political upheaval and major cultural change. But while Fabrizio is watching how power slip away, his daughter Concetta is about to join a convent — even though she's in love with her cousin Tancredi (who's in love with Angelica). Talk about drama.

The Lady's Companion — Stream on Netflix Netflix In The Lady's Companion, Elena Bianda is a very popular lady's companion and matchmaker. When she comes to the Mencía family, Elena finds herself falling for Santiago...who was actually originally intended for one of her clients. Now THAT's some gossip Lady Whistledown wouldn't be able to turn down.

Providence Falls — Stream on Hallmark+ Hallmark Media This historical romance show also doubles as a contemporary police drama...because, of course time travel and angels are involved. The show follows Liam O'Conner, who wakes up in the modern day with a task: help Cora McLeod fall in love with Finn. The only problem? Liam and Cora were in love in 1800s Ireland, and only Liam remembers.

Sandokan — Stream on Netflix Netflix If you're looking for something that reminds you of Bridgerton but also has a pirate twist, then look no further. Sandokan is all about the titular character, a pirate on the run from pirate hunter James Brooke. And aristocratic Marianna might be betrothed to James, but she can't deny her feelings for Sandokan...

