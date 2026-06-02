Will There Be a Season Five of 'The Way Home'? What's Next For the Hallmark Family Drama

Will we get The Way Home season 5 on Hallmark Channel?

I hate to break it to you, but we're not getting The Way Home season 5. The current senior season of the show will serve as the series finale.

“Fans of The Way Home have enthusiastically watched and rewatched every episode since the first pond jump of season 1 as they’ve tried to piece together the brilliant puzzle Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, and Marly Reed expertly crafted,” Hallmark Media's SVP of programming, Samantha DiPippo, told People. “We’re grateful to our talented cast led by Andie, Chyler, Evan, and Sadie, as well as our amazing writers and crew who have worked so hard on this show.”

"Season 4 will feature the thrilling twists and turns fans expect and, as the Landry family’s journey comes to a satisfying close, viewers will get the answers they’ve waited for," she continues.