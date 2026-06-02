This is for 'Outlander' lovers.
Will There Be a Season Five of 'The Way Home'? What's Next For the Hallmark Family Drama
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As we get closer to the season 4 finale, we want to know: Will there be a season five of The Way Home on Hallmark Channel? Let's break it down.
Will we get The Way Home season 5 on Hallmark Channel?
I hate to break it to you, but we're not getting The Way Home season 5. The current senior season of the show will serve as the series finale.
“Fans of The Way Home have enthusiastically watched and rewatched every episode since the first pond jump of season 1 as they’ve tried to piece together the brilliant puzzle Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, and Marly Reed expertly crafted,” Hallmark Media's SVP of programming, Samantha DiPippo, told People. “We’re grateful to our talented cast led by Andie, Chyler, Evan, and Sadie, as well as our amazing writers and crew who have worked so hard on this show.”
"Season 4 will feature the thrilling twists and turns fans expect and, as the Landry family’s journey comes to a satisfying close, viewers will get the answers they’ve waited for," she continues.
Why did The Way Home get canceled?
Hallmark hasn't revealed a specific reason the show is already coming to an end, but it seems like it's more than just because the story comes to a close.
“The industry is not an easy one to navigate,” Chyler Leigh said during an ATX TV Festival screening (via EntertainmentNow). “And so we had to just kind of go with the flow, in a sense, and everybody put their heart into [making the show]… You know, a Landry never gives up hope. So we always, always wonder, and maybe, you know, shout out to Netflix [to potentially give us season 5].”
This wouldn't be the first time Netflix picked up a cancelled show (they did it with Manifest). Would you want to see another installment?
What is The Way Home about?
20 years after Kat leaves Port Haven, and amid a divorce and a layoff, Kat decides to return to her hometown. Kat, her daughter Alice, and her mother Del all need to figure out how to reconnect with each other in this new life they've set up — but everything gets upended when Alice falls into a local pond...and wakes up in the 1990s.