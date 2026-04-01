In Love Story season 1 episode 8, we watched as the tension between Carolyn (Sarah Pidgeon) and John (Paul Anthony Kelly) came to a head: John hasn't given up any of his obligations, while Carolyn is terrified to leave the house because of the paparazzi attention. And when Princess Diana dies after a car accident involving the paparazzi, things get even more intense.

And at the very end of the episode, which is literally just Carolyn and John fighting in their apartment, John walks out to spend the night at a hotel. He promises he'll return, and we see them make up at the very beginning of episode 1, but that doesn't make the moment any less painful.

We finally have the conclusion to this story, and it's just as heartbreaking as I thought it would be. So here's everything you need to know about Love Story, now that all episodes are streaming on Hulu.

What happens in the end of Love Story? FX Okay, if you've somehow managed to avoid spoilers for how Carolyn and John's story ends, keep scrolling!! Yep, this is your last spoiler warning. Ok, the end of Love Story season 1 is actually so heartbreaking: the plane we see John, Carolyn, and her sister Lauren (Sydney Lemmon) take at the beginning of episode 1 ends up crashing — and all three people die. "I think we’ve all learned that that approach, of treating these public figures like animals, isn’t kind or healthy," Sarah Pidgeon told Vogue. "In this show, we’re trying to present as truthful as possible an account of what might’ve happened behind closed doors, after events that we know took place in this timeline of their love story. I don’t think we sensationalize anything. We’re being gentle, respectful and careful, and really focusing on the love between them, and the connection that I believe must have been very strong and true because it’s the only reason they would’ve stayed together despite the obstacles and challenges thrown their way, and the media circus they had to endure."

What is Love Story about? FX Love Story tells the, well, love story of John Kennedy Jr. (Paul Anthony Kelly) and Carolyn Bessette (Sarah Pidgeon). Unfortunately, this love story is a tragedy. Here's a quick breakdown & recap of the full season: Season 1, Episode 1 "Pilot": We're introduced to Carolyn and JFK Jr., who meet each other and go on their first date.

We're introduced to Carolyn and JFK Jr., who meet each other and go on their first date. Season 1, Episode 2 "The Pools Party" : The couple continues to get to know each other, and we learn how much Jackie Onassis doesn't like Daryl Hannah.

: The couple continues to get to know each other, and we learn how much Jackie Onassis doesn't like Daryl Hannah. Season 1, Episode 3 "America's Widow" : Jackie Onassis learns her cancer has spread, and passes away at home.

: Jackie Onassis learns her cancer has spread, and passes away at home. Season 1, Episode 4 "I Love You" : John attempts (and fails) to bring Carolyn into the family, and they have their first big fight. Their relationship also starts making headlines.

: John attempts (and fails) to bring Carolyn into the family, and they have their first big fight. Their relationship also starts making headlines. Season 1, Episode 5 "Battery Park" : John and Carolyn have a fight in the park, which is recorded and makes for some pretty buzzy news.

: John and Carolyn have a fight in the park, which is recorded and makes for some pretty buzzy news. Season 1, Episode 6 "The Wedding" : John and Carolyn tie the knot! Carolyn's mother isn't so sure about the relationship.

: John and Carolyn tie the knot! Carolyn's mother isn't so sure about the relationship. Season 1, Episode 7 "Obsession" : After returning from their honeymoon, John and Carolyn deal with a paparazzi frenzy like they've never seen before.

: After returning from their honeymoon, John and Carolyn deal with a paparazzi frenzy like they've never seen before. Season 1, Episode 8 "Exit Strategy" : Carolyn is afraid to leave her apartment because of the press, and her relationship with John is incredibly strained.

: Carolyn is afraid to leave her apartment because of the press, and her relationship with John is incredibly strained. Season 1, Episode 9 "Search and Recovery": John and Carolyn finally make up — right before tragedy strikes.

How many episodes of Love Story are there? FX Love Story season 1 has 9 episodes: Season 1, Episode 1 "Pilot" premiered on FX February 12, 2026

premiered on FX February 12, 2026 Season 1, Episode 2 "The Pools Party" premiered on FX February 12, 2026

premiered on FX February 12, 2026 Season 1, Episode 3 "America's Widow" premiered on FX February 12, 2026

premiered on FX February 12, 2026 Season 1, Episode 4 "I Love You" premiered on FX February 19, 2026

premiered on FX February 19, 2026 Season 1, Episode 5 "Battery Park" premiered on FX February 26, 2026

premiered on FX February 26, 2026 Season 1, Episode 6 "The Wedding" premiered on FX March 5, 2026

premiered on FX March 5, 2026 Season 1, Episode 7 "Obsession" premiered on FX March 12, 2026

premiered on FX March 12, 2026 Season 1, Episode 8 "Exit Strategy" premiered on FX March 19, 2026

premiered on FX March 19, 2026 Season 1, Episode 9 "Search and Recovery" premiered on FX March 26, 2026

Who's starring in the Love Story cast with Sarah Pidgeon? FX The Love Story cast for season 1 includes: Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Paul Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr.

as John F. Kennedy Jr. Naomi Watts as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy

as Caroline Kennedy Sydney Lemmon as Lauren Bessette

as Lauren Bessette Dree Hemingway as Daryl Hannah

as Daryl Hannah Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein

as Calvin Klein Leila George as Kelly Klein

as Kelly Klein Noah Fearnley as Michael Bergin

as Michael Bergin Ben Shenkman as Ed Schlossberg

as Ed Schlossberg Erich Bergen as Anthony Radziwiłł

as Anthony Radziwiłł Tonatiuh as Narciso Rodriguez

as Narciso Rodriguez Omari K. Chancellor as Gordon Henderson

Is there a season 2 of Love Story? FX We haven't gotten a season 2 announcement yet, but creator Connor Hines already has an idea of who could be the central love story: "Maybe Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton," he told Vanity Fair. "They have the right intensity." Considering Taylor Swift mentions those two in a few of her songs, maybe we could get an "Elizabeth Taylor" or "Endgame" needle drop?

Who do you want to see at the center of Love Story season 2? I'd also love to see Grace Kelly!

This post has been updated.