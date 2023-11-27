The Latest News On Hallmark Channel's "The Way Home" Season 2
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
From cozy movies to comfort shows, winter is *the* time for binging all of your favorite titles. It's basically the pop culture version of heating up a bowl of your favorite comfort food, and I'm not complaining — nor am I hopping off the Gilmore Girls and Sullivan's Crossing train. But if you've already moved from the most iconic Thanksgiving episodes to this year's new Christmas movies, consider Hallmark Channel's The Way Home season 2 the show you *need* to add to your watchlist. Not only does the series star rom-dram queen Andie MacDowell, it also features one of your favorite Grey's Anatomy actresses *and* a plotline that's totally giving Outlander. Here's everything you need to know about the new season!
Is there a season 2 of the long way home?
Image via Peter Stranks/Hallmark Media
This family drama follows Kat Landry (Chyler Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) and her mother Del (Andie MacDowell). The series opens with Kat moving back to Port Haven. She left 20 years ago after the her father's death and her brother's disappearance. As if returning to your hometown under those circumstances wasn't crazy enough, Alice discovers the family's pond lets them time travel. Now, Kat's best friend Elliot — who, naturally, has been in love with her for decades — has to help the mother and daughter figure out the truth about all the tragedies they've been running from.
The Way Home season 2 will be just as gripping, especially since Kat has so much new information in her journey to find Jacob. According to the official season synopsis, "As Kat continues her quest to find Jacob and bring him home, mother and daughter uncover unexpected revelations about their origins that bring answers to some questions while new ones are raised."
Who's in The Way Home season 2?
Image via Peter Stranks/Hallmark Media
The Way Home season 2 stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Alex Hook, Al Mukadam, Jefferson Brown, David Webster, and Siddarth Sharma.
When can I watch The Way Home season 2?
Image via Peter Stranks/Hallmark Media
The Way Home season 2 premieres on Hallmark Channel Sunday, January 21 at 9 p.m. EST. You can stream the first season on Amazon Prime now!
How many episodes are in season 2 of The Way Home?
Image via Peter Stranks/Hallmark Media
The first season of the series features 10 episodes, so we're expecting another 10-episode season next year!
Is The Way Home on Hallmark a series?
Image via Peter Stranks/Hallmark Media
The Way Home is a Hallmark television series, but unlike a lot of the best television shows, it's not based on any books.
I'm excited for The Way Home season 2 — especially since I need something to look forward to after the holidays! Waiting for the season premiere is the perfect time to rewatch The Best Teen Dramas Of All Time.
Lead image via Peter Stranks/Hallmark Media.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!