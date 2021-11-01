21 Perfect Gifts For Plant Lovers
We're currently living through a home gardening renaissance. Thanks to a pandemic gardening boom and the continued trend of millennials investing in "plant babies" in lieu of biological ones, people of all generations are experiencing the mood-boosting capabilities of plant therapy more than ever. With this is mind, we've curated the top gifts for plant lover in your life — be it for a birthday, a housewarming gift, or the upcoming holiday season.
From unique planters and new gardening books to botanical-inspired fashion and nifty tools, there's something for all the green thumbs in your life (and maybe even a little something for yourself, too!).
Urban Outfitters Checkerboard Tufted Planter Holder ($29)
The checkerboard trend is seriously having a moment, and now your favorite plants — or your friends' fave plants — can wear the look too with this cute pot cover.
Haws Plant Mister ($32)
Savvy plant parents know that misting the leaves of houseplants is just as important as watering their soil, so give the gift of a sophisticated mister that'll look great no matter where it's left around the house.
Anthropologie Grecian Bust Potter ($24)
The classical Greek and Roman sculpture trend has touched everything in interior design, from candles to book ends to plant holders. This Grecian-inspired one will look perfect indoors or outdoors, on a shelf, or even at a desk to elevate a work-from-home setup.
Black Lamb Shop Crazy Plant Lady Society Iron-On Patch ($10)
Help the plant lover in your life proudly proclaim their love of greenery with this cute iron-on patch. Tuck it inside a birthday card or use it as the ultimate stocking stuffer.
Garden Glory Garden Glove Silverbullet ($49)
Who said garden gloves can't be cool? Even if you're not out in a yard pulling weeds, gardening gloves come in handy whenever you have to repot your plant babies, and are especially clutch if you're working with potted cacti. These are dirt and water repellant — and trés rock 'n' roll!
Rejuvenation Brass Plant Sticks ($39)
Training plant leaf growth can be really tricky. Enter: these minimal plant sticks that can help add structure to any unruly stems and help your indoor garden climb, corral, or lean.
Bloomscape Arch Propagation Kit ($35)
Help the green thumb in your life turn one plant they love into many with this beautiful concrete terrazzo propagation kit.
Rifle Paper Co. Florals of The United States Art Print ($24)
If you're having trouble thinking up gifts for plant lovers who have too many plants already, try some wall art that features plant motifs.
The Sill Bird's Nest Fern ($46)
Help your plant lover step up their greenery game with a new addition to their collection. The Sill is our go-to for easy-to-care-for plants, like this tropical houseplant. The Sill's plant care guide also helps you suss out what type of light and watering your new plant babe needs.
Yerbamala Designs Plant Hanger ($55)
These colorblock macramé plant hangers feature bright details inspired by Miami and mid-century color combos.
Etsy Plant Moisture Indicator ($10)
One quality that makes plants so tricky to care for is the variety of water needed to keep them thriving. This color changing water meter is a great way to be alerted as to when your plant's soil is getting too dry.
Léon & George Plant Care Essentials ($74)
This full set of apothecary plant essentials was designed to keep plants clean, insect free and ready to grow. It includes a black soap spray and insecticide, indoor plant fertilizer, and an herbal spray that keeps your foliage green and your home aroma on point.
Leaf Supply: A Guide To Keeping Happy Houseplants ($35)
Send the gift of knowledge to the plant lover in your life with a plant coffee table book. This one charts different plant types from tropicals to succulents and palms to hanging plants (and more!) and also offers styling and care advice.
Valley Cruise Press Drought Resistant Dad Hat ($28)
Perfect for keeping your cool while you check in on all of your houseplants.
Sage & Sill Rainbow Watering Can ($37)
How cute is the rainbow ceramic watering can? We love how it serves the multiple purposes use of being charming home decor, a bud vase for flowers, and a hydrating tool for your tiniest house plants.
Tula Terra Baby Succulent ($12)
Pass along the prickliest plant surprise by ordering one of these surprise 2" succulents for your friend or family member who can never have enough house plants.
Susan Shaw Tropical Palm Leaf Earrings ($55)
Profess your plant love through your jewelry choices with these handcrafted gold monstera leaf earrings.
Papier Cacti Notebook ($26)
For the plant lover who's also a writer, gift them a cute notebook adorned with their favorite greenery. Papier offers lined, dotted, and plain paper options in their notebooks so you can tailor to the writer's preference. They also personalize covers with your name, a cute phrase, or special quote.
Cactus Candy Box ($10)
Bite into one of these soft, sugar-coated chews powered with the flavor of a prickly pear cactus.
Lorem X Prism Mojave Plant Stand ($174)
Plant stands don't have to be boring, as evidenced by this architectural birch plywood stand hand-crafted in Long Beach, California.
Serena & Lily Palm Pillow Cover ($98)
Proof it can always feel like vacation inside your home with this stylish palm print pillow.
