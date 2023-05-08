Thoughtful Gift Ideas That Cost Nothing (Or Almost Nothing)
Let’s be real – getting a gift for that special someone can get expensive, and quick. Whether you’re shopping for a Mother’s Day gift, something to celebrate your cousin’s graduation, or a midweek pick-me-up for your BFF, few things in life are free.
Fortunately, we’ve compiled a list of thoughtful gifts that cost nothing (or next-to-nothing), and will make your fave person feel extra special, regardless of the occasion.
Call them, or write a heartfelt letter.
We love receiving phone calls and letters from loved ones. Although these may be dying methods of communication, they’re such intentional and thoughtful ways to communicate with someone. If you have any goodies lying around that you think they may like (i.e. beauty product samples or little chocolates), add them to your envelope for the best snail mail.
Make them their favorite meal.
Image via Shot Pot / Pexels
OK – technically this may cost a bit, but you can pull ingredients from your pantry for a free-ish gift that is guaranteed to brighten their day. After all, no one wants to cook for themselves, so this is a great way to show them that you know them and care about them.
Plan a movie night.
Movie nights are SO fun. Pencil in some quality time with your BFF, BF, GF (or whatever acronym describes your honoree best), and pair their fave movie with some blankets, wine, and snacks for a relaxing evening together.
Create a photo album.
Nobody prints out their pictures anymore – so why not give them their fave pics IRL for a low-cost (and super thoughtful) gift. Better yet, throw them in a photo album for the cutest personalized gift.
Share your talents.
Are you an incredible painter? An all-star writer-slash-DIY guru? A biologist with a knack for finding incredible wines? Whatever your talent is, see if it can be shared with your special someone for a fun present or day out.
Make a Spotify playlist.
Image via Dean Drobot / Canva
Capture their energy in a Spotify (or Apple Music, or Amazon Music…we don’t judge ;)) playlist so they can listen to your gift 24/7. Music is incredibly personal, so if you know them really well this is an amazing way to show them how much they mean to you. Also, they can listen to it whenever they’re thinking of you, which is super sweet.
Create a video tribute.
Celebrate their biggest moments with a video tribute feat. all of their closest friends and family. This is a wonderful way to bring all of their loved ones together in a distance-friendly way. Oh, and expect tears. You’ve been warned!
Offer to be their sitter.
Image via Chewy / Unsplash
Do they have kids? A pet? Give them the gift of free time with this thoughtful (and totally free) option. They’ll definitely be appreciative of this one.
You don't have to shell out tons of $ to deliver a thoughtful gift, so try one of these options and celebrate your loved one on a budget.
Do you have any free gift ideas? Share them with us in the comments!
