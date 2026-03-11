Zendaya Rocks a New Haircut & Gold Band After Alleged Secret Wedding to Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland is one celebrity engagement that broke the internet (followed up by all those pregnancy rumors) but the latest update on the couple's relationship actually comes from Z's longtime stylist Law Roach. At the 2026 Actor Awards, he told Hollywood Access that the couple already got married in secret. But is it true? Here's what we actually know.

Keep reading for the latest update on Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship — including some hints they might have actually gotten married in secret.

Zendaya wears a gold band on her ring finger at Paris Fashion Week zendaya and her wedding band i’m crying😭 pic.twitter.com/dB1bYoBznp — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) March 10, 2026 Zendaya stepped out with her new pixie cut and a brand new piece of jewelry at Paris Fashion Week: a gold band on her ring finger. Page Six reports that the Euphoria actress was originally hiding her left hand in her pocket before heading inside for the Louis Vuitton show. She also appears to be wearing the band for some promotional material ahead of her new movie The Drama. While Tom and Zendaya still haven't confirmed their wedding publicly, all the clues suggest they took their relationship to the next level.

Wait, so did Tom Holland and Zendaya actually get married? Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM So, yes, according to Law Roach, the couple already tied the knot. "The wedding has already happened," Law told Access Hollywood. "You missed it." And when asked a follow up about whether that was true, Law simply said, "It's very true!" Now, as much as I wanted to see Zendaya's wedding dress, it is so on brand for these two to get married without letting the public know. They're both so private about their personal lives, and their relationship, that it's no surprise they'd want to keep their big day out of the media. We might just have to settle for seeing Z in a wedding dress in her new movie The Drama!

Zendaya was recently spotted wearing a brand new ring. so this was really a wedding band 😭 so happy for my close and personal friend zendaya!!! pic.twitter.com/iFbDRsRV54 — ana (@shivlestat) March 2, 2026 Before Law Roach made his now-viral claim, Zendaya was spotted with what could be a gold band on her ring finger on February 18, 2026. This comes just over a year after Z first showed up to the 2025 Golden Globes with her gorgeous engagement ring. So who knows, maybe we'll see a wedding day dump on social media for their 1-year anniversary. Congratulations to my close personal friend Zendaya!

