Tom Holland Just Revealed Why Working With Zendaya Is The "Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Tom Holland and Zendaya are finally reuniting for Spider-Man 4, coming in 2026, but before Peter Parker swings back onto our screens, they'll star opposite each other in Christopher Nolan's new movie (alongside Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon!!). And as much as fans love to see them onscreen together (it's me, I'm fans), it's even more fun for Tom Holland and Zendaya to work together! And Tom just revealed why having Z in his corner is the "best thing that's ever happened to me."
Here's what Tom Holland had to say about working and filming with "saving grace" Zendaya.
Tom Holland really loves working with Zendaya.
On an episode of the Dish podcast, Tom Holland jokes that executives love casting both Zendaya and him because it saves them money. “Studios love it," he says. "One hotel room. Separate drivers. We’re not crazy now. Listen it’s work, alright?”
But while working with his partner is all fun and games, it's also become a very special part of the industry for Tom Holland. “It’s a saving grace. Yeah, best thing that’s ever happened to me,” he continues. “It’s just that perfect thing when you’re on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don’t agree with, or I know that she doesn’t particularly like, and it’s just that, like, familiar glance at each other of like, 'Can’t wait to talk about that later.'”
And Zendaya agrees. The Euphoria actress opened up in Vanity Fair's new Hollywood 2025 issueabout what it's like to work with Tom on a project, revealing "it’s actually strangely comfortable."
"It’s like second nature, if anything," she says. "You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him. He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read." Well, I can only imagine how off the charts that chemistry read was.
And Tom Holland & Zendaya find a ton of comfort in each other.
And the comfort Tom Holland and Zendaya offer each other doesn't only happen on set. Tom recently revealed, after a video of him breaking up a paparazzi swarm went viral, just how protective he gets over Zendaya — and that Googling her actually helps him when he's feeling anxious.
“I’m not on socials, and I delete [the apps] when I’m not using [them],” he says on Samah Dada’s On the Menu podcast. “So sometimes I — it’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing...I just give it a little Google, look [through] the news, and I’m like, ‘She’s good. We’re fine.'"
And viral interview moments of Tom recognizing Zendaya's nerves and helping calm her down prove he's always got her back too. This is one match that is totally made in Heaven, and I can't get enough of them.
Can't get enough of Z? Check out why Zendaya Just Threw A Drink At A Car (Before Robert Pattinson Dragged Her Away).
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!