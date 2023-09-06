The New Maple Too Faced Eyeshadow Palette Is For Brunch Lovers
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Too Faced has a history of providing us with incredible makeup drops — hello Unicorn Highlighters and Pumpkin Spice Palette! I, for one, still use my Chocolate Palette almost every single day, and there's a good reason. Too Faced eyeshadow pigment blends easily, lasts all afternoon (even when I'm sweating), and always smells amazing. And thankfully, their Maple Syrup Collection promises to be no different.
Is Too Faced good for sensitive eyes?
Too Faced's iconic Better Than Sex Mascara ($29) features a formula that is good for your lashes and isn't harsh on the skin around your eyes. The new maple eyeshadow palette does feature bright pigments and fragrance, but it doesn't include irritating ingredients like Balsam of Peru or Coal tar, both of which Eyes on Eyecare recommends avoiding.
Is the chocolate bar palette discontinued?
Yes, the original Chocolate Bar Palette is discontinued (excuse me while I go cry), but you can buy the updated Better Than Chocolate ($54) Too Faced eyeshadow palette! I'm comparing my original, IRL Chocolate Bar with the new palette as I type this. Even though you won't get the exact same shades, the new colors are more vivid, while still featuring plenty of neutral shades for minimal makeup lovers.
What is the best Too Faced eyeshadow palette?
In addition to the trusty Chocolate Palette, we love the versatility of the Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eye Shadow Palette ($52), and the festive cheer of the Popcorn Balls Mini Eye Shadow Palette ($29). You also can't go wrong with the deeper jewel tones in the Cosmic Crush Eye Shadow Palette ($52) — especially since we're going into fall, which in my brain is Twilight and The Vampire Diaries season, both of which feature quite a lot of jewel tones. If you're more of a bright eye makeup lover, try the Pop-Tarts® Frosted Strawberry Mini Eye Shadow Palette ($27) for a colorful eye look on-the-go!
The New Too Faced Maple Syrup Pancakes Collection
The Maple Syrup Pancakes Eye Shadow Palette ($54) features 18 limited-edition shades to bring more color to all your fall makeup looks. Not only are they pigmented and creamy, but they also smell like maple syrup pancakes! The shades range from the pearly pink "Powdered Sugar" and lime green "Side Of Fruit" to the matte brown "Short Stack." And, of course, there's a metallic copper called "Maple Syrup."
With different shades, finishes, and colors, there are so many eyeshadow looks you can do. And thanks to the darker mattes, you can add dimension to your crease while keeping brighter, shimmery shades on your lid — or add sparkle all over!
Once you've got your eye look ready to go, swipe on some of the Lip Injection Maximum Plump Lip Gloss ($33) for a plump pout and some extra shimmer (because you can never really have too much shimmer). While you'll see instantly plumper lips, the formula also includes avocado oil and jojoba seed oil for extra hydration.
The copper color features pink and gold pearl detail that will look amazing on top of your favorite lipstick, or on its own.
All images via Too Faced.
