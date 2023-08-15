HSN Is Having A Beauty Sale You Don’t Want To Miss This Week
HSN's Best in Beauty Week sale kicked off yesterday, and it features goodies giving us all the fallvibes we've been waiting on. Whether you're looking to stock up on latte makeup or skincarefor the clean girl aesthetic, but these shopping deals from HSN's Best In Beauty Week sale are too good to pass up — take it from someone who was practically raised to spot ways to save. You deserve a little treat!
Benefit Cosmetics Mascara Minis Hero Set ($25, was $45)
It's hard finding the perfect mascara to gives your eyelashes volume without the unwanted clumpy effect but this mini set gives you three options to find what you like. It's a winner!
Too Faced Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette ($25, was $49)
Known for its themed eyeshadow palettes, Too Faced must be focused on fall with this assortment. Featuring eyeshadow names like "delectable" and "caramelized," you'll name the mysterious siren look with just a few brush strokes.
Londontown One-Step Wonders 3-Piece Set ($25, was $50)
Smooth and creamy neutral nail polish is one of the best ways to transition your nails from summer to fall! They're still light enough to work for summer, but they'll still match that cozy cardigan you've been waiting to wear.
Too Faced Cosmetics Too Faced Max Plump & Cheek Tint ($20, was $33)
Lip injections may not be your thing, but a little lip plump action from Too Faced could be! Pair your temporary pout with a bit of peach bloom cheek tint and you'll be all set.
Farmacy Healthy Skin Starter Kit ($32, was $42)
Farmacy's products are dedicated to providing healthy skin without being harsh — which is why we can't believe this starter kit is only $32! Featuring the Deep Sweep Toner and a mini makeup cleansing balm, your skin will be feel supple after using this kit.
Clinique Great Skin Everywhere Skincare Set: For Combo Oily Skin ($36, was $71)
Specifically designed for combination and oily skin, Clinique's skincare set is a must-have.
Korres 4-Piece Mediterranean Vanilla Blossom Bath & Body Collection ($40, was $105)
Create your own spa-like bath routine with this divine bath & body collection by Korres. You'll be surprised that you don't have to light candles once you smell the delicious vanilla blossom scent.
Shark HD120BRN HyperAIR Blow Dryer with Concentrator and Styling Brush ($155, was $230)
Having a great blow dryer set is essential if drying your hair is a part of your wash day routine. With a concentrator and styling brush, you'll cut your styling time in half with Shark's blow dryer.
Sunday Riley Power Couple Kit ($50, was $72)
Prepare to wake up with refreshed and moisturized skin with this set that features lactic acid and a sleeping night oil.
Lancome Genifique Serum and Eye Set with Bag ($53, was $89)
Dark circles occur sometimes, but Lancome can help you soothe them with their Genifique serum and eye set.
Too Faced Too Femme Eyeshadow Palette and Better Than Sex Mascara ($25, was $49)
If you still want to lean into summer makeup looks, Too Faced's Too Femme Eyeshadow Palette is exactly what you need. Plus, you get a tube of Better Than Sex Mascara. We're not necessarily confirming it's actually better than sex...but it gets pretty close.
