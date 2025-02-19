Yikes! Trader Joe’s Just Recalled 1 Of Their Most Popular Frozen Meals

Sigh. There’s yet another Trader Joe’s recallto be aware of. The chain just announced that anyone who purchased one particular frozen meal should discard it out of an “abundance of caution” for potential plastic contamination.

Trader Joe's On February 14, 2025, Trader Joe’s posted a recall warning to their website, noting that the Trader Joe’s Organic Acai Bowls may contain “foreign material” – noting that the foreign material in question is indeed plastic.

Trader Joe's The grocer urged customers to discard the acai bowls or return them to their local Trader Joe’s store for a “full refund.”

Trader Joe’s has since removed the product listing for their Organic Acai Bowls from their website, removed the product from their freezers, and posted in-store notices about the recall.

The frozen bowls became popular for being a convenient breakfast or mid-afternoon snack option. They contained a puree made from acai, bananas, and berries that turned into a smoothie-like texture after a good microwave thaw. The bowls also came complete with packets of granola and coconut flakes for topping and texture.

Trader Joe's As of February 19, Trader Joe’s is the only entity that’s announced the recall of the Organic Acai Bowls. The FDA’s recall website does not list the item, but does mention the recall of specific canned tuna products that were included in a February 10 recall due to “manufacturing defects,” which impacted several more major retailers like Walmart and H.E.B.

