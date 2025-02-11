OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Trader Joe’s Canned Tuna Was Just Recalled In Nearly 20 States

Canned Tuna Recall
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 11, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Unfortunately, our favorite grocer is not exempt from recalls regarding food safety – the FDA just announced that “lots” of canned tuna products sold at Trader Joe’s (and a handful of other popular retailers) were recalled due to a “manufacturing defect” that could cause fatal side effects.

Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, and Walmart shoppers will also want to stay updated on the recall.

Scroll on for more information on the latest recall of canned tuna across the U.S.

Canned Tuna Recall

Towfiqu Barbhuiya / PEXELS

Tri-Union Seafoods issued the recallon February 7, 2025, citing a “manufacturing defect” in their ‘easy open’ cans that causes leaks and the potential contamination of clostridium botulinum – a “potentially fatal” form of food poisoning. 🫣

Tuna Salad

Tuğba Öztürk / PEXELS

“Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled,” the announcement reads. “Consumers feeling unwell should seek immediate medical attention. No illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported and the recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety.”

\u200bTrader Joe's Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water Sea Salt Added

Trader Joe's

The company manufactures canned tuna products under Chicken of the Sea, Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B, and Trader Joe’s brand names.

H\u2011E\u2011B Pole & Line Chunk Light Tuna

H‑E‑B

Find the affected canned tuna products included in this latest recall and where they were sold below:

  • H-E-B label: Texas
  • Trader Joe’s label: Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin
  • Genova 7 oz.: Costco in Florida and Georgia
  • Genova 5 oz.: Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas
  • Van Camp’s label: Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida, and New Jersey
Canned Tuna Recall

Towfiqu Barbhuiya / PEXELS

Tri-Union Seafoods says shoppers can identify any recalled products using "specific can codes” and ‘Best if Used By’ dates listed on the bottom of the cans. You can easily locate the codes, ‘Best if Used By’ dates, and UPC codes here.

Tri-Union Seafoods also stated that “no other product packaging” was affected by the current recall.

Stanley Cup Recall

Stanley 1913

It feels like there’s a product or grocery recall just about every week these days. Just a few months ago, Stanley recalled millions of cups because they had a potential burn hazard.

\u200bTrader Joe's Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water No Salt Added

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s is no stranger to bizarre recalls, either. In 2023, they surfaced recalls in light of reports of metals, bugs, and rocks being found in their products. Because TJ’s supply chain is naturally more complicated (they source their products from tons of suppliers, domestic and international), the proper oversight for food safety can be muddied.

food newstrader joe'sfood safetytinned fishgrocery shoppingfood
