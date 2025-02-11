Trader Joe’s Canned Tuna Was Just Recalled In Nearly 20 States

Unfortunately, our favorite grocer is not exempt from recalls regarding food safety – the FDA just announced that “lots” of canned tuna products sold at Trader Joe’s (and a handful of other popular retailers) were recalled due to a “manufacturing defect” that could cause fatal side effects.

Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, and Walmart shoppers will also want to stay updated on the recall.

Scroll on for more information on the latest recall of canned tuna across the U.S.

Towfiqu Barbhuiya / PEXELS Tri-Union Seafoods issued the recallon February 7, 2025, citing a “manufacturing defect” in their ‘easy open’ cans that causes leaks and the potential contamination of clostridium botulinum – a “potentially fatal” form of food poisoning. 🫣

Tuğba Öztürk / PEXELS “Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled,” the announcement reads. “Consumers feeling unwell should seek immediate medical attention. No illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported and the recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety.”

Trader Joe's The company manufactures canned tuna products under Chicken of the Sea, Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B, and Trader Joe’s brand names.

H‑E‑B Find the affected canned tuna products included in this latest recall and where they were sold below: H-E-B label: Texas

Texas Trader Joe’s label: Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin

Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin Genova 7 oz.: Costco in Florida and Georgia

Costco in Florida and Georgia Genova 5 oz.: Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas

Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas Van Camp’s label: Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida, and New Jersey

Towfiqu Barbhuiya / PEXELS Tri-Union Seafoods says shoppers can identify any recalled products using "specific can codes” and ‘Best if Used By’ dates listed on the bottom of the cans. You can easily locate the codes, ‘Best if Used By’ dates, and UPC codes here . Tri-Union Seafoods also stated that “no other product packaging” was affected by the current recall.

Stanley 1913 It feels like there’s a product or grocery recall just about every week these days. Just a few months ago, Stanley recalled millions of cups because they had a potential burn hazard.

Trader Joe's Trader Joe’s is no stranger to bizarre recalls, either. In 2023 , they surfaced recalls in light of reports of metals, bugs, and rocks being found in their products. Because TJ’s supply chain is naturally more complicated (they source their products from tons of suppliers, domestic and international), the proper oversight for food safety can be muddied.

