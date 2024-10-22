The Best Trader Joe's Food I Always Keep Stocked In My Kitchen
It’s no secret that I’m a long-standing Trader Joe’s fan. Living walking-distance from my city’s most popular TJ’s store has only solidified my love for the quirky grocery chain, and though I adore their limited-time launches and playful seasonal snacks, there are a few Trader Joe's finds I can confidently crown as staples in my kitchen. These are the go-to’s I look forward to adding to my cart during every single TJ’s grocery run I make, all of which I’d truly feel lost without!
Meredith Holser
Trader Joe's 100% Colombian Instant Coffee
Don’t judge – even this coffee snob drinks instant coffee! I am all about ease when it comes to my morning routine (it truly takes me hours to actually wake up), and Trader Joe’s 100% Colombian Instant Coffee is just the thing to help me expedite getting some good ol' caffeine into my system.I love using instant coffee because I can prepare it differently based on my mood every single day. I can make a latte by mixing a serving with milk and syrup, or add more water to it to prep a more diluted hot (or iced) coffee that’s not as strong. After months of drinking it, I’ve found that TJ’s instant coffee is just as good-tasting and well-rounded as the espresso drinks or coffees I’d order out at any cafe.
Meredith Holser
Trader Joe's Pure Grade A Maple Syrup
I use this Trader Joe’s maple syrup for a multitude of kitchen creations: coffees, protein smoothies, pancakes, mug cakes, and muffins are the most frequent syrup-infused recipes I eat on a weekly basis. You can even use it for some stellar maple cocktails!I’m not necessarily picky when it comes to the grade of my maple syrup. As long as it’s sweet, I am into it. If you’re searching for a tasty and affordable Grade A maple syrup, I think this $5 bottle has an exceptional flavor with a nice touch of richness that makes it a perfect fit for most uses.
Meredith Holser
Trader Joe's Unsweetened Non-Dairy Almond Beverage
Another versatile TJ’s product I pick up just about every time I go grocery shopping is their almond milk. I prefer using the unsweetened iteration so I can use it across various recipes. I’ll use it for my morning coffees, mid-day smoothies, cereal bowls, baking adventures, overnight oats, and wherever else it’s needed, really! I’ll even add a tiny splash to my scrambled eggs to keep ‘em moist. It’s perfectly smooth and light, and a true delight to always have in my fridge.
Meredith Holser
Trader Joe's Coconut Cream Greek Nonfat Yogurt
I am a Greek yogurt girly through and through. It makes for a healthy, filling, protein-rich breakfast option that also helps me maintain a semblance of “gut health” amidst my afternoon snacking habits. But plain Greek yogurt is not nearly edible enough for my palate – that’s why I adore TJ’s coconut-flavored yogurt! It has a good amount of sweetness, plus it boasts a tiny bit of texture from coconut flakes. I typically pick up 2-3 cups on my grocery runs so I can enjoy it every other day during the week with granola and frozen berries.
Meredith Holser
Trader Joe's Buttermilk Protein Pancake Mix
I like to prioritize protein in my diet because it keeps me feeling fuller for longer and helps me grow my muscles so I can grow in my yoga and climbing practices. When eating eggs and sausage for breakfast gets all too tiring, TJ’s Buttermilk Protein Pancake mix provides an ideal sweet option that still gives me 10+ grams of protein in a single sitting! It’s super easy to prepare, too. You just have to add a 1:1 ratio of pancake mix to water and make ‘em on the stovetop per usual. I like adding in some cinnamon to up the flavor.
I’ll also use it to make a mug cake when I feel like I need a little sweet treat in the evening – I add it to a mug with just enough water to make the batter extra thick, and then sprinkle some chocolate chips in it before throwing it in the microwave for about 2 minutes. It’s so yummy!
Meredith Holser
Trader Joe's Buffalo Chicken Dip
Oh, I could eat this entire dip in a single sitting. Buffalo anything is truly the key to my heart (and stomach). TJ’s Buffalo Chicken Dip is my go-to workday snack alongside some blue corn tortilla chips. It’s super satisfying (another great protein-rich option), creamy, tangy, spicy, and salty. All the things!
It’s packed with bits of chicken that can also make it a great addition for fuller meals beyond snack time: I’ve slathered some on a tortilla with cheese and cilantro for an easy quesadilla-type wrap, and even added a heaping scoop to plain pasta in lieu of traditional sauce.
Meredith Holser
Trader Joe's Palak Paneer
If you ride or die for Trader Joe’s, you know just how amazing their frozen section is. I was honestly really skeptical to try this frozen Indian dish the first time around, but once I had a taste, I was hooked. I make sure I have at least one in my freezer at all times to come to the rescue on nights I simply can’t bring myself to cook!
It takes about 4 minutes in the microwave to become a super creamy, comforting, healthy meal you can enjoy on its own or alongside some rice and naan (if you wish to go the extra mile). The paneer cooks out wonderfully. I am a chronic over-seasoner for any kind of food I eat, and I've found that adding a pinch of salt and a drizzle of TJ’s hot honey really takes this platter to the next level.
