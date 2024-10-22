Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

Pop Culture Costumes
Halloween

17 Pop Culture Costumes That Are Freakin' Perfect For Halloween

Does Makeup Expire
Self Care

9 Makeup Products You Should Toss ASAP, According To Experts

wednesday addams costume
Halloween

3 Last-Minute DIY Wednesday Addams Halloween Costumes To Channel Your Dark Persona

angelina jolie dating history
Celebrity News

Angelina Jolie "Is Not Dating At This Time" — See Her Full Dating History Here

best drugstore conditioner
Hair

I’m Convinced This $10 Bottle Is The Best Drugstore Conditioner To Add Shine

milo ventimiglia wife jarah mariano pregnant
Celebrity News

Milo Ventimiglia Is A "Sweet And Attentive" Father-To-Be, And Duh!!!

blake lively kids
Celebrity News

Ryan Reynolds' "Soft" Parenting Is Actually Super Healthy: "I Don't Yell"

taylor swift travis kelce
Celebrity News

Taylor Swift Took A Huge Step In Her Relationship With Travis Kelce — On Live TV

The Conversation (0)