The 14 Best Trader Joe's Frozen Meals, According To Seasoned Shoppers
I definitely have my go-to’s when it comes to Trader Joe’s frozen meals. Their freezers host some absolute bangers – namely the Soup Dumplings, Spinach & Artichoke Dip, and Vegetable Fried Rice. They’re all on regular rotation around here! Trader Joe’s desserts like the Mint Chip Ice Cream and Lemon Bars are also some of the best items you can pick up from the frozen section.
Because I truly can’t escape from the grasp Trader Joe’s has on me, my fridge, and my wallet, I scrolled through several recent Reddit discussions under r/traderjoes to feed my curiosity about exactly which Trader Joe’s frozen meals other people like me are loving and why. The responses have my cravings going crazy!
Scroll on to see the best Trader Joe’s frozen meals to shop, according to Trader Joe’s shoppers.
Trader Joe's
Hatch Chile Mac & Cheese
“Their mac and cheeses are fire,” as one Redditor put it. One of the most frequently-mentioned macs was this Hatch Chile Mac & Cheese, which is crafted with a classic cheddar and, of course, authentic green chiles straight from Hatch Valley, New Mexico.
Trader Joe's
Roasted Garlic & Pesto Pizza with Deep Fried Crust
“Best I’ve had so far is the Roasted Garlic [&] Pesto Pizza," one person wrote. I have to agree that TJ's kills it in the frozen pizza department!
I really adore their Organic Roasted Vegetable Pizza and (not technically a pizza) their Burrata, Prosciutto & Arugula Flatbread.
This iteration includes all the cheese (mozzarella, provolone, Parmigiano Reggiano, and burrata), fresh pesto, and roasted garlic on a delish deep-fried crust – TJ's describes it as "perfectly crunchy and dreamily airy, chewy, and pillowy."
Trader Joe's
Chicken Gyoza Potstickers
"The potstickers are amazing and such a good price," one TJ's fan said. For just $3.99, you get one pound of these amazing bites. I've bought them over and over and over again and can verify that they're worth the hype!
Stuffed with chicken, cabbage, onion, soy sauce, sesame seed oil, and ginger powder, you can cook 'em any way you like, including steamed, microwaved, or pan-fried.
Trader Joe's
Vegetable Fried Rice
“Vegetable fried rice and any flavored chicken (teriyaki or mandarin is my go-to) then I fix up the fried rice with some extra diced garlic, fresh green onions if I have them," one Redditor offered for an easy meal idea. "It's sooooooo good! Also I bought a bottle of Panda Express mandarin chicken sauce and it really elevates the frozen chicken! Totally recommend.”
I have got to try this combo ASAP. I really like the Vegetable Fried Rice because it's easy to prepare and always has such an enjoyable texture – it's never dry.
Trader Joe's
Family Style Meat Lasagna
“It's really quite good. It's a real bargain at $7," one person said about the Family Style Meat Lasagna. "You could probably make a homemade lasagna four times as big for $28, but you couldn’t make one this size for $7 if your life depended on it. And did I mention it’s really good?”
Okay, I'm sold. I don't even have a family to feed, but I could see this family-style frozen meal being perfect for leftovers!
Trader Joe's
Quiche Lorraine
The Trader Joe's Quiche Lorraine was mentioned quite a bit between Redditors! It's made with a flaky pastry crust, 20% uncured ham, and Swiss cheese, all embedded in a soft egg custard that impressively retains its moisture when you heat the already-cooked frozen pastry back up.
I already love the Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Quiche so much, so I'm definitely adding this pick to my list for my next TJ's run.
Trader Joe's
Vegetable Biryani
"[The] veg biryani is surprisingly cheap and tasty," one Redditor noted.
This $3 heat-and-eat Trader Joe's frozen meal has a "diverse blend" of flavors to help you shake up your mealtimes. You'll find some yummy rice, seasoned veggies, and delightfully tender vegetable dumplings to top it all off.
Trader Joe's
Outside-In Stuffed Gnocchi
"I love the frozen gnocchi," one thoughtful user wrote. "My kitchen is teensy and I don’t have a dishwasher, so I hate cooking full meals. If I want to have a more “hearty” dinner, I just cook some chicken, chop it up, and throw it into the bowl with the gnocchi. It works great as a diverse base for meals."
Trader Joe's also offers frozen Cauliflower Gnocchi, which I particularly love to serve with grilled chicken and broccoli for an easy dinner.
Trader Joe's
Spicy Thai Shrimp Fried Rice
"Thai shrimp fried rice is my all time favorite," someone else wrote.
This fried rice makes the perfect complete meal in my opinion, since you get grains, veggies, and protein all in one easy-to-make bag. The Thai red chilis add some extra oomph to the flavor, too!
Trader Joe's
Frozen Steel Cut Oatmeal
"Frozen oatmeal!" another TJ's Redditor said. "My breakfast every single morning for years!"
This could make a super easy breakfast if you're n a pinch. Add some berries on top, and boom, you're ready to take on the day.
Trader Joe's
Vegetable Bird's Nests
"The vegetable nests… so good," another person wrote.
These $4 appetizer-worthy bites are essentially little bundles of julienned onions and carrots with chopped kale that have been fried in a tempura batter. Okay, crunch! You can easily make them in the oven, air fryer, or the pan.
Trader Joe's
Vegetable Pad Thai
"I stir fry it in a pan with some broccoli and add an egg at the end with some chili crisp," one home cook wrote. "So good."
And suddenly, I'm craving some noodles! These are seemingly super authentic, since TJ's says they're made by a supplier in Thailand. Each bite is "a little sweet and a little spicy."
Trader Joe's
Soup Dumplings
Soup dumplings FTW! Trader Joe's makes a few different flavors of them, but they're all tasty! Shoppers are still lovin' them, no matter the variety.
Soup dumplings are exactly what they sound like – warm, little pockets filled with some delicious broth and a hearty filling. What I like the most about 'em is how easy they are to heat up in the microwave for a very low-effort meal.
Trader Joe's
Butter Chicken & Basmati Rice
“The frozen Indian meals are so great," one user said. "They taste close to the real deal, plus I can fit them into my daily caloric goals so much easier than eating at my lovely local Indian place... dreamlike.”
