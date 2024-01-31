See Why Everyone’s Talking About These Top 10 Trader Joe’s Products
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Every time I go to Trader Joe’s, there’s always a grouping of grocery items that I add to my cart no matter what. Some of my favorite little treats include the Garlic & Jalapeño Stuffed Olives and their Dark Chocolate Orange Sticks, though I know every person has their own opinions on what exact snacks and frozen meals are the absolute cream of the crop.
Trader Joe’s just shared the winners of their 15th annual Customer Choice Awards, which sheds light on what their shoppers think the best Trader Joe’s products are. The votes are in, and boy, do they have my cravings running wild!
Ahead, the top Trader Joe’s products in each category that everyone’s talking about.
#1 Overall: Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
A bag of this Takis dupe is guaranteed to be at any function I roll up to. They're crunchy, spicy, tangy, and very satisfying, especially when you have to lick the flavor dust from your fingers. This TJ's snack is also gluten-free and made using naturally-derived coloring. Score!
The runners-up overall were: Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings, Kimbap, Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings, and Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese.
Photo by Meredith Holser
#1 in Beverages: Apple Cider
This seasonal cider earned a favorable ranking in our 2023 lineup of Trader Joe's fall itemsfor its warming spices and bright, apple-y finish. It's great served hot or cold, only if you can track it down on the shelves during falltime.
The runners-up in beverages were: French Market Sparkling Lemonade, Triple Ginger Brew (seasonal), 100% Tangerine Juice, and the Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Flavored Oat Creamer.
#1 in Cheese: Goat Cheese
You can never go wrong with a goat cheese! Shoppers said this is one of the best Trader Joe's products when it comes to cheeses. Perfectly light and creamy, this grocery pick is great for adding to charcuterie spreads and warm pastas.
The runners-up in cheese were: Syrah Soaked Toscano Cheese Spread & Dip (limited), Burrata, Toscano Cheese with Black Pepper, and English Farmhouse Cheddar with Caramelized Onions.
#1 in Produce: Bananas
Trader Joe's fans are bananas for bananas, it seems! Picking out produce is a requirement for any Trader Joe's run, and the 19¢ price tag on each of these yellow guys makes bringing a bunch home super easy and affordable. Give your smoothies and banana breads a fresh boost!
The runners-up in produce were: Teeny Tiny Avocados, Honeycrisp Apples, Persian Cucumbers, and Lemony Arugula Basil Complete Salad Kit.
#1 in Appetizers: Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip
This dip is ready-made, so I can see why it's one of the top 10 Trader Joe's products of last year. Instead of whipping up your own, you can snag this one from TJ's shelves, take it home to warm it up, and enjoy with chips or crackers (and with friends, of course)!
The runners-up in appetizers were: Mac and Cheese Bites, Parmesan Pastry Pups, Greek Spanakopita, and Vegetable Bird's Nests with Soy Dipping Sauce.
#1 in Breakfast / Brunch: Hashbrowns
Whether you eat 'em cooked in the skillet or baked in the oven, you'll find that Trader Joe's hashbrowns are deliciously crunchy on the outside, and tender on the inside. They're made from real Idaho potatoes for the utmost quality! Breakfast just got a whole lot better.
The runners-up were: Chocolate Croissants, Almond Croissants, Double Chocolate Croissants (limited), and Chicken Sausage Breakfast Patties.
#1 in Lunch + Dinner: Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice
If there's one thing I love, it's a Trader Joe's frozen meal. The frozens aisle in TJ's was there for me when no one else was, TBH! This frozen Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice earned the #1 spot in the lunch and dinner category. It comes complete with a rich, buttery curry sauce and rice to pair.
The runners-up were: Chicken Tikka Masala, Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings, Vegetable Fried Rice, and Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings.
#1 in Snacks: Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
The #1 overall winner is also the #1 snack winner – spicy corn chips strike again. They're that addicting! Does eating the whole bag in one sitting still count as a "snack?" Asking for a friend here.
The runners-up were: Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers, World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs, Crunchy Curls, and Patio Potato Chips (limited).
#1 Sweet Treat: Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches
If you haven't had the pleasure of trying these sweet sammies, I'm ordering you to get in your car *right now* and head to Trader Joe's. These ice cream sandwiches are some of my go-to Trader Joe's products, and the fact that they're dotted in even more chocolate than usual makes my heart (and tummy) sing.
The runners-up were: Mint Chip Ice Cream, Hold the Cone! Chocolate Chip, Hold the Cone! Chocolate, and Almond Kringle (seasonal).
BONUS #1 in Bath, Body, & Home: Brazil Nut Body Butter
Trader Joe's beauty aisle really pops off when you least expect it! From scented candles to SPF, they often have a rotating selection of goodies. This Brazil Nut Body Butter ended up being top-notch for shoppers. According to Mr. Joe himself, it's "thick, rich, and smelling of summer" – also super hydrating for skin!The runners-up were: Daily Facial Sunscreen SPF 40, Coconut Body Butter, Lavender Spray Hand Sanitizer, and Eight Dripless Candles (seasonal).
Images via Trader Joe's.
