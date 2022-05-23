Calling All Ladies Who Love Blush, Coral, and Mauve, This Color Palette is For You
You know those insanely ‘grammable interiors you swoon over? The ones that manage to be soft, feminine and trend-forward at the same time? Yeah, we know you know, and we’re here to show you a few simple tricks and a spot-on color palette for making your modern feminine design dreams come true. This is yet another gorgeous color transformation created in partnership with Sherwin-Williams®, and has been designed with the Trendsetter in mind.
Figuring out your interior design personality is hard enough, and choosing color combos to bring that to life is nearly impossible when you’re starting from scratch.
That’s why the color experts at Sherwin-Williams have created a new ridiculously helpful quiz: ColorSnap® Color ID. You can now browse pre-curated color palettes by personality and even take a quiz to find yours! It’s the perfect jumping-off point for embarking on a home painting project or makeover.
For this space, we pulled our hero hues directly from the Trendsetter color palette. This palette was put together for the person that tends to spot style trends first, and who is the go-to in her friend group for design ideas and inspiration.
The challenge with this room is one that many of us small space dwellers are familiar with — how do you create a spacious bedroom that also needs to serve as your living room? The answer: an on-trend palette, unexpected color combinations, bold shapes, and minimal decor accents.
We started by painting the three main walls of the room Abalone Shell SW 6050. To make this pale grayish pink stand out, we used Pure White SW 7005 for the ceiling beams.
Finally, we added a pop of Reddish SW 6319 as our statement color for the painted headboard and built-in shelf accents.
The key to creating a rounded color block on the wall? Painter’s tape and patience! We used a string attached to a pin to create a perfectly rounded edge at the top and marked it off with a pencil. Then we used many pieces of tape to block off the rounded edge. Then we painted a picture-perfect headboard!
Once the paint was dry, we topped it off with a sophisticated and minimalist wire wall sculpture.
To complement all the warm tones in the room, we opted for cool tones for the bedding and a bright yellow ottoman.
We have to admit, without a bit of guidance from ColorSnap® Color ID’s Trendsetter color palette, we never would have thought to put some of these unusual colors together. Loving how this newly on-trend studio is looking!
Finally, add in a sheepskin throw, a few velvet pillows, and warmly-toned faux flowers to complete the scene.
To find your own color palette inspiration, check out Sherwin-Williams ColorSnap® Color ID and take the quiz! We can’t wait to see how you bring your colorful interior dreams to life :)
Author: Anjelika Temple
Photographer: Brittany Griffin
Production + Art Direction: Audrey Taylor and Kayla Haykin
Model: Micaela Friedman
This post was empowered by Sherwin-Williams®.