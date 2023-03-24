The Days Of Free Twitter Are Over, At Least For Verified Users
Cherish your little blue checkmark while you can, because pretty soon you’ll have to pay for it.
Gone are the days of free verification. Starting on April 1 Twitter, the social media company bought by multi-billionaire Elon Musk, will revoke all verified statuses across the platform. That is...unless account owners opt-in to the paid Twitter Blue or Twitter Verified Organizations plans. Read more to find out how much you'll have to shell out to stand out online.
How much will it cost to be verified on Twitter?
On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOpLp— Twitter Verified (@verified) March 23, 2023
Organizations can sign up for https://t.co/RlN5BbuGA3…
For Twitter-obsessed individual users, a verified blue check mark will run you $8/month (if you purchase through the web), or $11/month via in-app payment on iOS and Android devices.
If professional Tweeters want a gold or gray check mark, they’ll need to fork over for $1,000/month (plus tax) and $50/month (plus tax) for each additional affiliate sub-account through their Twitter Verified Organizations program.
Why will Twitter verification cost money now?
The social media platform first introduced the coveted blue check marks in 2009 to help users identify the authenticity of celebrities, politicians, brands and other accounts “of public interest.” Up until April 1, verification was historically free.
“Far too many corrupt legacy Blue ‘verification’ check marks exist, so no choice but to remove legacy Blue in coming months,” Musk tweeted in November.
We absolutely love Twitter, but we can’t help but wonder if this really a way to democratize the platform, or a way for Twitter to climb out of their $13 billion in debt…maybe it’s a little of both.
So tell us, Brit + Co readers, will you be paying for verification? Let us know in the comments below.
Image via greenwish_ / PEXELS
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.