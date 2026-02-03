There’s one niche genre I absolutely can’t resist, and it’s a good old-fashioned mystery thriller, set in a foreign country, where everything you’ve ever known to be true turns out to be an elaborate lie. Fortunately, my fave genre is serving once more in the upcoming four-part mini series, Vanished, starring Kaley Cuoco and Sam Claflin.

The stars have become so beloved over the years, so it's great to see them come together for the new series. I know I'm excited to see what's in store for their characters.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming mini series, including plot details, streaming info, release dates, and more.

What Is Vanished About? IMDB The mystery thriller follows Alice (Kaley Cuoco) and Tom (Claflin) as they embark on a vacation after years of dating. The pair initially seems like the perfect couple, sharing sun-soaked memories and sexy trips as they travel across the globe. But as it turns out, Tom has a bunch of dirty secrets up his sleeve that lead to the downfall of their relationship (and Alice’s safety). Alice slowly realizes that she knows nothing about the man who’s supposedly the love of her life. Has he really been lying to her face about his identity this whole time? Find out as the series unfolds.

Is There A Trailer I Can Watch? Yes! Fans can check out this thrilling new trailer above.

When Does Vanished Premiere? IMDB Fans can check out the exciting new series when it premieres on February 1st, 2026.

Where Will The Show Be Available For Streaming? IMDB You can watch the series exclusively on MGM+.

Who Else Stars On Vanished? IMDB The MGM+ series has a brilliant ensemble cast. Starring alongside the Big Bang Theory star and Me Before You actor are Karin Viard, Matthias Schweighöfer, and Simon Abkarian.

What Are Fans Saying About The MGM+ Mystery Thriller? IMDB Fans are generally thrilled about the exciting new four-part series, particularly for its gripping storyline, gorgeous cinematography, and top-tier casting with Cuoco and Claflin as leads. They took to the YouTube comments section of the series’ trailer to express their anticipation for Vanished. “This looks amazing! I love it!” one commenter wrote. “I like that Kaley is doing all these mystery tv shows. Flight Attendant, Role Play, and Based on a True Story. My kinda genre. The best one,” said another. “This looks delicious!” Another chimed in. What are your thoughts on the upcoming mini-series? I personally can’t wait to tune in, since I’m a massive fan of both Cuoco and Claflin. The stakes are high, the tension is palpable, and the plot is thick. Find out what’s really going on with Alice and Tom’s relationship by tuning in on February 1st. What are your thoughts on the upcoming mini-series? I personally can’t wait to tune in, since I’m a massive fan of both Cuoco and Claflin. The stakes are high, the tension is palpable, and the plot is thick. Find out what’s really going on with Alice and Tom’s relationship by tuning in on February 1st.

Looking for more entertainment news? Subscribe to our newsletter so you never miss a thing!