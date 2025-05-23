'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Cast Teases Intense "Heartbreak" After That Major Time Jump. See The New Pics!

There's nothing more magical than sitting down with your BFF and your favorite soda to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty. The final season of the summer romance show is premiering on Prime Video July 16, and thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we have some brand new photos. Let's just get into 'em because I can't wait any longer!

Here are the latest images from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, coming to Prime Video July 16, 2025.

Erika Doss/Prime Video, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly When The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 opens, Belly and Jeremiah have been dating for two years — and to help them get into that relationship mindset, Jenny Han had Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno compete against Rain Spencer and Sean Kaufman (Taylor and Steven) with a questionnaire and scavenger hunt. Who won? They're still debating it. Either way, the start of season 3 proves just how strong JellyFish is going, and the Team Conrad vs. Team Jeremiah debate is sure to get even hotter. "A successful love triangle is one where, no matter what happens, people are going to be devastated and heartbroken," Jenny Han tells EW. "Because if the answer feels really clear and easy, then there's no real conflict. No matter what you do, someone's going to be hurt by it." "They say even though heartbreak sucks and hurts real bad, that means that you felt something, right?" Lola Tung adds. "So even if you walk away from it feeling a little heartbroken and sad, it's like, 'At least we were able to make you feel something.' You're here to break hearts as much as fill hearts."

Erika Doss/Prime Video, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly But don't worry fellow Conrad lovers. We get a closer-than-ever look at his character considering Christopher Briney was tapped to do one of the episode's voiceovers (a job usually reserved for Lola, with the exception of Gavin's season 2 narration). "It's cool to steal the voiceover spot for a little while," he says. "It's fun to have exactly what the subtext is. It makes the scene easier, because that's half the work." Either way, post-grad Conrad is a little bit blonder and a little less moody, which is going to make me swoon even harder.

Erika Doss/Prime Video, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly And author extraordinaire Laurel is getting down to business...

Erika Doss/Prime Video, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly ...as is Steven. But two years into his romance with Taylor, things are a little less stable between this duo. "If the final season was an ice cream flavor for Steven and Taylor, it'd be Rocky Road," Sean Kaufman tells EW. "She and Steven have broken up and gotten back together more times than anyone remembers, and their relationship status is so confusing," Rain Spencer adds. "They don't even know what it is. But there will be romance. I'm rooting for them." After that "Snow on the Beach" moment? Say it isn't so!

Erika Doss/Prime Video, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly No matter how many times you've read the series, Jenny Han promises "there are surprises. And there are things that aren't exactly like the books." "But you don't really know," Gavin Casalegno says, while Lola chimes in with, "You have no clue." "You have not read the scripts!" Chris says. We'll have to wait until July 16 to see exactly what goes down in Cousins Beach this year.



