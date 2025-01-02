23 Celebrities Turning 40 In 2025 (I’m Not Ready)
Lordy, lordy, these celebrities are officially turning 40 in 2025! While we all logically know we each get older every year, there's something shocking when your favorite child star (I'm looking at you Raven-Symoné) hits this kind of major milestone. From Olympic athletes to reality legends, you won't believe who's "over the hill" in 2025.
Amanda Seyfried
Birthday: December 3, 1985
She's a mouse, duh! All jokes aside, this actress is honestly in her prime. Look out for her in The Housemaid alongside Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar!
Anna Kendrick
Birthday: August 9, 1985
Real ones know her as Jessica from Twilight, but this Pitch Perfectsinger is always a star in our book! She just directed and starred in Woman of the Hour, now streaming on Netflix. Honestly though, we can't wait to see her highly-anticipated sequel A Simple Favor 2with Blake Lively.
Ashley Tisdale
Birthday: July 2, 1985
Bop, bop, bop straight to the top—er, or to 40! Your fave Disney Channel diva, the Sharpay Evans herself is officially turning 40 this year! While we loved her back in the DCOM days, Ashley Tisdale is a mom and entrepreneur we love to look up to now!
Audrina Patridge
Birthday: May 9, 1985
The Hills are alive...and they're turning 40. I thought Audrina was THAT girl back in the day — and TBH she still is! She's a mother of one now, and her daughter Kirra is TOO cute!
Billy Magnussen
Birthday: April 20, 1985
If you haven't seen Billy Magnussen in Made for Love, do yourself a favor and go watch it ASAP. He plays a love-obsessed tech mogul that gives Cristin Milioti everything she could ever want...but is it right? Seriously, it's such a fantastic, weird show. And if you don't recognize him from that, you may know him from Into the Woods or The Many Saints of Newark (that one's for you, Sopranos fans).
Bruno Mars
Birthday: October 8, 1985
He might have 24 karat magic in the air...but he's got 40 years on the cal! Singer Bruno Mars has so many hits (and they're all about to be stuck in your head in 3...2...1...). Celebrate the "Versace on the Floor" singer's 40th by playing all your fave songs of his this year!
Chace Crawford
Birthday: July 18, 1985
Hey Upper East Siders, have you heard? Our very own Nate Archibald — I mean, Chace Crawford is turning 40 this July! But that's not stopping our heartthrob from getting hotter! He continues to star in Amazon Prime's The Boys...and in all of Miles and Keleigh Teller's TikTok videos! XOXO, Gossip Girl.
Chrissy Teigen
Birthday: November 30, 1985
This model and mother of four has kept us laughing for years — and now that she's turning 40, we're sure she'll bring even more of that Chrissy Teigen realness our way! Fingers crossed she gives us more cook books, more quips, and more cute snaps of her adorable kids this year!
Ciara
Birthday: October 25, 1985
Ciara is That Girl, and then some. She's served body for YEARS, and 40 isn't gonna stop her from serving even more. The WAG extraordinaire welcomed her fourth child to the world in December 2023, and we honestly can't get enough of her beautiful, blended family with Russell Wilson!
Dave Franco
Birthday: June 12, 1985
Dave Franco and Alison Brie are everything to me, so I'm excited to see how these two ring in his 40th birthday together! There's just something about the two of them that's both down-to-earth and downright stunning at the same time. Here's to them both getting even hotter in their 40s!
Derek Hough
Birthday: May 17, 1985
Dancer extraordinaire, Derek Hough is officially joining the "over the hill" club this year! He's danced through life up to now, and we're sure his 40s will be no different!
Frankie Muniz
Birthday: December 5, 1985
Agent Cody Banks is turning 40. I repeat: Agent Cody Banks is turning 40! I was totally in my spy era when that movie came out, so I was sure I'd be the perfect sidekick to his spying escapades. Bubble gum, bubble gum in a dish, anyone?
Hayley Duff
Birthday: February 19, 1985
Material girl, Hayley Duff is entering her 40s era! Big sister to Hilary, these two were inseparable back in the day. I mean, how many times did I listen to their cover of "Material Girls"?! (The limit did not exist)
Jonathan Groff
Birthday: March 26, 1985
Broadway baby, Jonathan Groff is turning 40! After just winning the Tony Award for "Best Actor in a Musical" last year for his performance in Merrily We Roll Along last year, it's safe to say JGroff just keeps getting better with age! He's starred in stage (Spring Awakening) and screen (Frozen, Mindhunter) alike, and we can't wait to see what he does next!
Kaley Cuoco
Birthday: November 30, 1985
Funny lady Kaley Cuoco is joining the 40 club! She wowed everyone for years in The Big Bang Theory, only to continue her incredible career in hit shows like The Flight Attendant and Based on a True Story. She recently welcomed a new baby AND got engaged to Tom Pelphrey. Here's to 40 being even better!
Keira Knightley
Birthday: March 26, 1985
Love Actuallystar Keira Knightley has been an It Girl for YEARS. Right now, everyone can't stop raving about her new Netflix show, Black Doves — but TBH, we're still rewatching her iconic period drama, Pride & Prejudice. BRB while I look for a page boy hat like hers to style in 2025!
Lana Del Rey
Birthday: June 21, 1985
Brush away that summertime sadness — our favorite Cancer turns 40 this year! Queen of the Sad Girls Club, Lana Del Rey took the 2010s (and Tumblr) by storm, making her mark on the world with her music. Now, she's BFFs with Taylor Swift — oh, and she recently got married! Mazel!
Lily Allen
Birthday: May 2, 1985
Discovering Lily Allen in my youth was perfect for my little "not like other girls" heart back in the day. Her music was edgy and eclectic and so very British. I couldn't get enough of it! She's clearly maintained her cool factor throughout the years too — just look at her gorgeous Brooklyn home!
Michael Phelps
Birthday: June 30, 1985
When you think of the Olympics, it's likely you think about Michael Phelps. The swimming icon won medals, broke records, and cemented himself as a national treasure. Now, the father of four is a mental health advocate who speaks up about his own struggles with depression in order to help others understand (and work on) their own journeys.
Michelle Trachtenberg
Birthday: October 11, 1985
Upper East Siders, I'm back with another 40-year-old to gossip about. Georgina Sparks — AKA Michelle Trachtenberg — is over the hill, but we're so not over her! This actress starred in all our fave movies and shows, from Ice Princess to Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Raven-Symoné
Birthday: December 10, 1985
I'm getting a vision...and it's Raven-Symoné turning 40 this December! The Disney Channel star has graced our screens since she was very little, so it's crazy to think that she's old enough to literally turn 40. The actress married Miranda Maday in 2020, and the two seem very happy together — yay!
Troian Bellisario
Birthday: October 28, 1985
This pretty little liar is officially turning 40 in October! We loved watching Spencer try to crack the case back in the ABC Family days, and now she's teasing a return to Suits — another beloved binge watch!
Whitney Port
Birthday: March 4, 1985
Seriously, the fact that more than one star of The Hills is turning 40 this year has me SHOOK. Whitney Port, Lauren Conrad's BFF, turns 40 this March! Can we get a reunion soon, please?!
