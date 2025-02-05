OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Jonathan Bailey Helps Save The Day In 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' Trailer — DUH!

jurassic world rebirth first look
Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 05, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Jurassic World: Rebirth is hitting theaters this summer and I cannot stop thinking about how good Jonathan Bailey looks. The Bridgerton actor stars as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis alongside Scarlett Johansson's Zora and Mahershala Ali's Duncan Kincaid. Together, the team is tasked with getting DNA samples after the world has become inhospitable to dinosaurs. But, naturally, all the internet can talk about is Jonathan Bailey. (Relatable).

Here's your first look at Jonathan Bailey & the Jurassic World: Rebirth trailer.

The Jurassic World: Rebirth trailer introduces us to a whole new team.

I had high hopes for the Jurassic World: Rebirth trailer and my oh my did it deliver. Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey were born to play the roles of Zora and Henry, and not only are they electric together onscreen but they are so believable. And Jonathan with his little sweater and glasses? I'm not super into science and I'd listen to that man all day long.

We also finally get a glimpse at the dinosaurs we'll see in Jurassic World 4 and honestly? They're terrifying. That being said, I'm gonna go watch the trailer again.

Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson team up for a brand new mission.

In the latest image, Scarlett Johansson looks on while Jonathan Bailey examines what looks like an egg from a giant nest. And considering these two are finding DNA samples from three giant land, sea, and air creatures, it's safe to assume a dinosaur isn't far off.

While revealing the image on The Today Show, Scarlett couldn't help but gush over her costar. "How cute is Jonathan Bailey? He's the best person, he's a dreamboat," she says. "Does he love you too? He has those kind of eyes...He's the best!"

scarlett johansson jonathan bailey

Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

I already know that ScarJo and Jonny Bailey are going to make the ultimate team. But social media's favorite part of this whole movie is Jonathan's glasses.

"I can’t believe we’re getting a Jurassic Park movie with Jonathan Bailey in slutty glasses," one X user said. "The T Rex doesn’t stand a chance."

Oh what I wouldn't give to have Jonathan Bailey gaze into my eyes while working to save the world.

Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

And nobody is going to kick butt like Mahershala Ali. I'd trust this man with my life.

Are you excited to see Jonathan Bailey and Scarlet Johansson in Jurassic World: Rebirth? The movie hits theaters July 2, and you can check out The 13 Most-Anticipated New Movies Coming In 2025 for more.

This post has been updated.

