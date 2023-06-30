These Vegan Strawberries & Cream Banana Bread Bars Are The Perfect Summer Dessert
It’s the most wonderful time of the year: strawberry season! These scrumptious Vegan Strawberries & Cream Banana Bread Bars are our new go-to dessert and created by our friend Angie Caruso of Healthful Radiance. Her secret to making these delicious breakfast/snack/dessert bars buttery good but still vegan? She uses Miyoko’s Salted European Style Plant Milk Butter, which makes baking vegan desserts so much more rewarding. Miyoko’s is a true one-to-one swap in any butter-filled recipe like cookies and cakes, and it’s free of palm oil and lactose. Crafted from organic cashew milk and cultured and churned using traditional creamery methods (plus with the perfect hint of sea salt), Miyoko’s Plant Milk Butter melts, spreads, bakes, and browns so beautifully and makes everything taste so delicious.
Check out how Angie uses this rich and creamy plant-based butter to whip up this summery strawberry dessert below!
Miyoko’s award-winning cheeses and butters are all organic and quality sourced so you can feel good about adding them to salads, pizzas, sandwiches, and baked goods. From the amazing European Style Plant Milk Butter to the pizza-friendly Pourable Plant Milk Mozzarella, they’re perfect for all your cooking and baking needs, and all are 1:1 substitutes in any recipe. Satisfy everyone from die-hard vegans to plant-curious flexitarians with the full recipe!
Vegan Strawberries & Cream Banana Bread Bars
Ingredients:
- 3 large ripe bananas, mashed
- 1/2 cup @miyokoscreamery Salted European Style Plant Milk Butter, melted
- 1/3 cup maple syrup
- 1/3 cup non-dairy yogurt of choice (I used a strawberry flavor)
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 cup gluten-free flour blend
- 1/2 cup almond flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp cinnamon
Directions:
- 1/3 cup frozen strawberries, chopped
- Set the oven to 350F and grease a brownie tin.
- In a large bowl, add the wet ingredients and mix until smooth, then stir through the dry ingredients. Fold everything together until uniform.
- Fold through your chopped strawberries and transfer the batter to the prepared pan.
- Bake for 35-40 min or until golden brown. Let cool completely before frosting.
Vegan Strawberry Buttercream:
Ingredients:
- 1/2 stick @miyokoscreamery Salted European Style Plant Milk Butter, softened
- 3 tbsp non-dairy cream cheese
- 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 tbsp milk
- 1/3 cup freeze dried strawberries, crushed
Directions:
- Add Miyoko’s Salted European Style Plant Milk Butter to a bowl and use a hand mixer to beat softly.
- Add in the cream cheese and beat again until combined.
- In 1/2 cup increments, add the powdered sugar and milk and beat until a smooth, thick frosting forms.
- Fold through the strawberries if using.
- Spread the frosting on the cooled cake, cut, and enjoy!
There you have it! The perfect summer dessert for all your strawberry fixes. Whip them up for breakfast and travel snacks too! Angie’s made a full vegan spread for for all your summer entertaining, including a Easy Vegan Caprese Salad made with Miyoko’s Fresh Plant Milk Mozzarella and two Plant-Based Pizzas made with Miyoko’s Creamery Pourable Plant Milk Mozzarella. Enjoy!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.