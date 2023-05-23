This Easy Plant-Based Recipe Is Perfect For All Your Summer Entertaining
Summer entertaining is all about fresh, seasonal foods we love to eat, and it’s the best time to make the most of all the delicious produce, like tomatoes, zucchini, berries, and herbs. We’re always looking for ways to serve dishes that taste amazing but also keep a healthy flex lifestyle in mind. Enter our new favorite recipe ingredient: Miyoko’s Creamery organic plant-milk cheeses and butters. Whether you’re vegan or just plant-curious, you won’t be missing out on the incredible flavors and textures you love – they’re that good.
Miyoko’s award-winning cheeses and butters are not only delicious but they’re crafted with simple, organic ingredients (think plant milk over the oils, flavorings, and starches you see in most vegan options) using traditional craft creamery methods. We love that they take a compassionate approach to dairy. You can really taste the difference compared to other vegan cheeses and butters.
We teamed up with our pal Angie Caruso of Healthful Radiance to show how she uses Miyoko’s Fresh Plant Milk Mozzarella to make a vegan caprese salad with fresh tomatoes and basil for her friends and family. She also prepared her summer entertaining staple, a cheese plate, with Miyoko’s Artisan Plant Milk Cheese, including Smoked English Farmhouse, European Truffle, Black Ash, and Herbes De Provence. Check it out!
Here’s the quick recipe!
What You’ll Need:
- 4 slices Miyoko’s Fresh Plant Milk Mozzarella
- 4 slices of a beefsteak tomato
- 4 large basil leaves
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
Slice Miyoko’s Fresh Plant Milk Mozzarella into round pieces, then layer with tomato slices and basil leaves. drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar and serve!
So easy and so delicious! We’ll be sharing more of Angie’s summer entertaining menu with Miyoko’s over the next few weeks, including plant-based pizzas made with Miyoko’s Pourable Plant Milk Mozzarella and decadent Vegan Strawberries & Cream Banana Bread Bars using Miyoko’s Salted European Style Plant Milk Butter. Stay tuned!
Photo + Video by Angie Caruso.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.