Victoria Aveyard's New Book 'Tempest' Has Major Romantasy Energy With a Pirate Twist

While we wait for Rebecca Yarros' Threshing Day and Sarah J. Maas's ACOTAR books 6 and 7, there's a new Romantasy book to add to your bookshelf: Victoria Aveyard's pirate fantasy book Tempest. The author totally got me out of a reading slump in 2022 with her Red Queen series, and I'm always thrilled to see new work from here! Here's everything you need to know about the new book.

Keep reading for the latest update on Victoria Aveyard's new book Tempest, which you can pick up today, September 8, 2026!

Is Tempest by Victoria Aveyard a standalone? Dimitris Mourousiadis/Pexels No, Tempest isn't technically a standalone book. It's actually the first book in The Lyrian Sea duology, which means you can start a brand new story! But since it is the first book in a new series, you don't necessarily need to read anything to get an understanding of the world or the characters.

What is Tempest about? Guillermo Berlin/Pexels Tempest follows Cat Rose, who's living life as a pirate queen after the collapse of her life as a Lady. The Meridian Empire is determined to reclaim the colonies and get rid of all pirates, and the only captain who seems to evade capture is Valerian Kane...who's also the only man Cat has ever fallen in love with. The story is definitely inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean, and essentially chronicles “10-year situationship between a fallen lady and a rogue captain" (via TODAY), so it sounds like the perfect book for readers in 2026...who hasn't been stuck in a situationship? “While I wouldn’t call Tempest a romance, it is definitely the most romantic book I’ve ever written,” the author tells Swooon. “It is very much driven by the relationship between two people.”

When does Tempest by Victoria Aveyard come out? Samson Katt/Pexels You can actually get your hands on Tempest right now! The new book was published on September 8, 2026, so it's available anywhere you usually get books. It's a Romantasy fall, y'all.

Who are the characters in Tempest? Gül Işık/Pexels Keep reading to meet the main characters in Victoria Aveyard's new book Tempest: Cat Rose: a pirate queen who used to be Lady Catrine Rose of the Meridian Empire.

Valerian Kane: a pirate lord who has the power to unite everyone against the Meridian Empire, and the only man Cat has ever loved.

Jasper Fell: a Lieutenant who's Cat's enemy sometimes and her friend other times...although there might be a deeper relationship blossoming?

Is the Realm Breaker series spicy? Bonaventure Fernandez/Pexels Victoria Aveyard's recent Realm Breaker trilogy was published between 2021 and 2024, and it's not as spicy as some of the other Romantasy books you might have come across. One Goodreads user revealed that "Sex is mentioned but there is no descriptive scenes, and a few well placed F bombs."

What are you reading right now? Let us know what you love most about Tempest by Victoria Aveyard and follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more book recommendations!