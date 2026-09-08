PLEASE! 🐉
'Threshing Day' Updates: Rebecca Yarros Makes Desperate Plea After "Heartbreaking" 'Onyx Storm' Leak
Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Fourth Wing author Rebecca Yarros about broke the internet when she announced an upcoming book in the series called Threshing Day (especially since it's not Fourth Wing book 4!!) — but she also just got honest about how she's feeling ahead of the release of the book on September 29, 2026.
Here's what Rebecca Yarros had to say ahead of the release of Threshing Day, and why Onyx Storm's release was "heartbreaking."
Rebecca Yarros asks from "the bottom of my heart" that no one leaks 'Threshing Day'.
Rebecca Yarros got honest in a recent Facebook post on September 7 about her upcoming novel, revealing that the rollout isn't what she initially wanted for the new story.
"Ok, let’s be honest," she says. "I wanted to drop Threshing Day as a complete surprise. No preorder. No announcement. No cover reveal. Just joy."
But unfortunately, that wasn't an option. "The publishing industry told me we couldn’t do that because someone would inevitably leak it," she continues. "That’s what happened with Onyx Storm and that book had been widely announced. Spoilers hit the internet, and it was heart breaking."
"So please. From the bottom of my heart," she adds in the Facebook post. "If you work for a retailer and come across Threshing Day before release day, don’t be the person who proves the industry right and leaks it for clicks and engagement. Please don’t be the thief of joy for everyone who has waited for it. Please."
But she has the best update on the 'Fourth Wing' show!
While we wait for Threshing Day, we're also waiting for the Fourth Wing show. And Rebecca Yarros gave us a great update on the show. "I've read two versions of the script now," she shared in January 2025. "I was scared, I was super scared to read it. I think when you hand somebody your baby and they say, 'Tell me what you think is important in here,' you're kind of like, 'It's all important'!"
But even if she was hesitant, she was pleasantly surprised. "I kicked my feet the entire time," she continued. "I love it. [They've] done such an amazing job capturing everyone's voice and the dialogue that you guys love, and just the energy and spirit of the book — I could not be any happier."
Are you excited for Rebecca Yarros's Threshing Day and Fourth Wing book 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.