'Threshing Day' Updates: Rebecca Yarros Makes Desperate Plea After "Heartbreaking" 'Onyx Storm' Leak

Fourth Wing author Rebecca Yarros about broke the internet when she announced an upcoming book in the series called Threshing Day (especially since it's not Fourth Wing book 4!!) — but she also just got honest about how she's feeling ahead of the release of the book on September 29, 2026.

Rebecca Yarros asks from "the bottom of my heart" that no one leaks 'Threshing Day'.

Rebecca Yarros/Facebook

Rebecca Yarros got honest in a recent Facebook post on September 7 about her upcoming novel, revealing that the rollout isn't what she initially wanted for the new story.

"Ok, let’s be honest," she says. "I wanted to drop Threshing Day as a complete surprise. No preorder. No announcement. No cover reveal. Just joy."

But unfortunately, that wasn't an option. "The publishing industry told me we couldn’t do that because someone would inevitably leak it," she continues. "That’s what happened with Onyx Storm and that book had been widely announced. Spoilers hit the internet, and it was heart breaking."

"So please. From the bottom of my heart," she adds in the Facebook post. "If you work for a retailer and come across Threshing Day before release day, don’t be the person who proves the industry right and leaks it for clicks and engagement. Please don’t be the thief of joy for everyone who has waited for it. Please."