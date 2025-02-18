OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Time to manifest your dreams ✨

Your Free Weekly Tarot Reading Is Officially In For February 18!

By Frances NaudéFeb 18, 2025
Get ready for a week of powerful transformation and aligned action, beautiful! This week's tarot reading emphasizes the interconnectedness of your mind, body, and spirit, guiding you to tap into your inner wisdom and create a life that truly lights you up. Let's dive into your tarot reading and discover how you can embrace your full potential and manifest your dreams!

Scroll down to see your weekly tarot reading for February 18, 2025!

1. Nine of Pentacles

Physical Health: The Nine of Pentacles suggests your physical health is strongly tied to your mental well-being. Stress, anxiety, and worry can manifest physically as digestive issues, sleep disturbances, muscle tension, and difficulty absorbing nutrients. Prioritize your mental health to support your physical body. Slow down, create space for rest, and allow your body to restore its energy.

2. Four of Cups

Mental Health: The Four of Cups encourages you to release the need to control outcomes and surrender to a higher plan. Trying to force things to happen a certain way also leads to stress and anxiety. Instead, tap into your intuition and allow your emotions to guide you. If something feels good, pursue it. Ask yourself: What would bring me joy and peace? Engage in activities that light you up. This is a time to pause, listen to your inner voice, and trust that there's an easier way forward.

3. King of Swords

Emotional Well-being: The King of Swords empowers you to trust your intuition and act on your feelings. You have the wisdom and experience to make decisions for yourself. If something excites you, go for it! Don't overthink it. This is a time for movement and action after a period of stillness. For some, this may also be a week to address and heal any lingering emotional heaviness. Feel your feelings, process them in a healthy way, and move forward with strength and clarity.

Ultimately, this week is about integrating your mind, body, and spirit. Listen to your intuition, honor your emotions, and take aligned action to create a fulfilling human experience.

