What Human Foods Can Dogs Eat?
You love your dog. You love them even when they’re stinky, sleepy little freeloaders that ask relentlessly for pets. And while it's super important to remember that dogs have different nutritional needs than humans, sometimes you just can’t resist those puppy eyes – and you have to slip them a tidbit of human food. We advise against sharing without doing your research, though. Here are some human foods that dogs can safely consume in moderation.
1. Lean Meats
Photo by Bethany Ferr / PEXELS
Cooked chicken, turkey, and lean cuts of beef or pork can be given to dogs, but they should be boneless, skinless, and free from seasonings, butters, oils, or spices.
2. Fruits
Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich / PEXELS
Many fruits are safe for dogs, such as apples (without seeds or core), bananas, blueberries, strawberries, and watermelon (without seeds or rind). Remember to remove any seeds or pits of fruits, as they can be harmful to your pup.
- Apples
- Bananas
- Blueberries
- Cantaloupes
- Cranberries
- Mangoes
- Oranges
- Peaches
- Pears
- Pineapple
- Strawberries
- Raspberries
- Watermelon
3. Vegetables
Photo by Anna Shvets / PEXELS
Dogs can enjoy a variety of vegetables like carrots, green beans, peas, and sweet potatoes. Make sure to cook or steam them before feeding to aid in digestion.
- Broccoli
- Brussels sprouts
- Carrots
- Celery
- Green beans
- Peas
- Spinach
- Sweet potatoes
4. Rice and Pasta
Photo by Samson Katt / PEXELS
Plain, cooked rice or pasta can be given to dogs, but only occasionally. Plain white or brown rice is suitable for dogs, but you should avoid flavored rice mixes or dishes with added spices that can cause harm. It's important to note that rice and pasta is not really nutritionally *necessary* for dogs, as pups primarily require a balanced diet of protein, fats, and carbohydrates that they can get from their regular dog food.
5. Plain Yogurt
Photo by Mikkel Bendix / PEXELS
Small amounts of plain, unsweetened yogurt without any added flavors, sugars, or artificial sweeteners can provide probiotics and be beneficial for dogs' digestive systems, supporting digestion, aiding in nutrient absorption, and contributing to a healthy immune system. Yogurt also comes in handy for your fur baby when they’re experiencing digestive issues such as diarrhea or an upset stomach. Furthermore, yogurt is a great source of calcium and protein. Calcium is essential for maintaining strong bones and teeth in dogs, while protein is necessary for muscle growth and repair.
6. Eggs
Photo by Olga Burmistrova / PEXELS
Cooked eggs are considered a good source of protein for dogs, helping build and repair tissues, supporting muscle growth, and contributing to a healthy immune system. Cooked eggs also have a good amount of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin B12, riboflavin, and selenium, which all play important roles in supporting overall health and growth of your doggo. When giving your dog eggs, ensure they are fully cooked and avoid using any oils, seasonings, or additives.
If you have any concerns or questions about incorporating these human foods into your dog's diet, do consult with your veterinarian for personalized advice based on your dog's specific needs. Remember to always introduce new foods gradually and in small portions to monitor your dog's reaction.
Sign up for our newsletter for more helpful pet content!
Header photo by Sam Lion / PEXELS
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.