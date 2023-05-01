Your Dog May Love A Puppuccino, But Is It Actually Good For Them?
Things are heating up, and if you have a furry loved one in your life, you’re no doubt thinking about their precious little paws hitting hot slabs of pavement, among other pet concerns that come along with summer. You also want nothing but the best for your pup, so you lather them in love, whether it be through endless ear scratches or tasty treats. If you and your pal lean towards the latter, Starbucks Puppuccinos are routine – but are they safe for dogs?
What are Puppuccinos?
Puppuccinosare small cups of whipped cream from Starbucks’ “secret menu” – just whipped cream. They’re considered a little treat for doggos that accompany their parents to the cafe or drive-thru. You have to admit, watching a pup lick down a Puppuccino is excruciatingly adorable – even for the baristas!
Are Puppuccinos good for dogs?
While treating your dog to a Starbucks Puppuccino may be the highlight of your day, it may take a toll on your pet’s health, says Heather Acuff, Director of Research & Development at Nulo Pet Food.
“If you find yourself in the drive-thru ordering these delightful cups for your pet on a regular basis, then puppuccinos may be taking on a bigger role in your pet’s diet than you might have realized,” says Acuff. “What you put into your pet’s bowl (or cup) everyday can have an impact on their health, and summertime treats are no exception.”
Why are Puppucinos not good for dogs?
Photo by Haley Sprankle
The ingredients in Puppuccinos (whipped cream) could potentially cause digestion complications for your dog. Starbucks Puppuccinos contain high-fat cow’s milk, sugar, and corn syrup, which can contribute to discomfort and more.
“Just like people, some pets can have trouble digesting the whey and lactose in cow’s milk leading to rumbly tummies, uncomfortable bloating, and flatulence,” says Acuff. “Our dogs are also susceptible to chronic diseases such as Diabetes mellitus, which a high-sugar diet can exacerbate. It may be wise to consider an alternative that’s dairy-free, gum-free, or made with no added sugars.”
These issues are most common if your dog’s chowing down a Puppuccino every day. Each ingredient isn’t necessarily harmful, but can be when compounded.
"When fed intermittently, these ingredients are generally safe for dogs to eat,” says Acuff. “With frequent feeding, however, there are a few things to consider.”
Can Puppuccinos affect certain dog breeds differently?
Just like any meal or treat you feed your furry friend, portion control plays a part in their Starbucks order. Acuff offers a helpful guide for determining what’s best for your pup:
“As a general rule of thumb, treats should not exceed 10% of your dog’s total daily caloric intake,” says Acuff. “At around 120 calories per cup, that’s a full day’s treat allotment for a 45lb active adult dog.”
If you own a much smaller dog, portion control is even more crucial.
“Feeding partial cups or sharing one cup among multiple pet siblings would be one way to reduce the calorie load, especially for small breeds or less active and older dogs.”
What are some alternatives to Puppucinos?
Photo by Anna Shvets / PEXELS
Homemade icy treats are a great alternative for your canine’s summertime diet. Surprisingly, a lot of the other snacks your dog enjoys can be frozen into pupsicles for the season – peanut butter, bone broth, plain Greek yogurt, berries, and pumpkin puree are all tasty additions. Not only will these ingredients nourish and hydrate your dog, they will also cool him or her down when the sun’s beaming brightly!
How can I keep my dog hydrated in the summer?
Wherever your dog goes this summer, water must follow. Puppuccinos are such a delight for them, but they won’t hydrate your pal much.
“It’s important to remember that puppuccinos are only a treat, and not a hydrating drink for your pet,” says Acuff. “Summertime is when many of us bring our pets along for the ride to enjoy nice weather, exploring new walking trails, and enjoying pup-friendly events outdoors. To properly thermoregulate, your pet needs to be hydrated. So, make sure your pet has plenty of water before you leave home, and plan ahead for water sources while you’re out.”
Bone broth is another beneficial choice for hydrating your dog, says Acuff.
"Nulo’s Bone Broth is 100% natural, made from slowly simmering bones in small batch kettles for up to 10 hours to extract nourishing collagen proteins. Due to the high water content, bone broths are an excellent source of hydration and can be served alone, mixed with fresh water, poured over your pet’s favorite food, or frozen to make bone broth ‘pupsicles’ as an extra special, low-calorie summer treat for your pet. Plus, Nulo’s bone broths don’t contain any added sugar, salt, or carrageenan, so your pet is getting more of what they need for their long-term health and wellness.”
Header photo by Haley Sprankle