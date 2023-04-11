Update Your Dog Or Cat's Digs With Pet Furniture That's Actually Cute
You love your furry friend, but sometimes doing the best for them disrupts your home space. Those dog beds or cat scratcher posts that throw off the color palette are a thing of the past, though, thanks to the abundance of cute pet furniture on the market. Find pet-friendly yet functional pieces here, from sleek kibble feeders to aesthetically pleasing beds that will always keep your pet pals cozy!
Happy & Polly Flower Design Cat Tree ($80)
Liven up your home space and your cat's attitude with this adorable flower-themed tree. There's multiple levels for your kitty to laze upon, plus plenty of scratch-friendly surfaces to keep them busy.
Night Silk Pet Bed ($200)
Your little furry freeloader has never been more comfortable than in this silky pet bed that'll compliment any room. The dark gray hue gives shedded fur a place to hide, plus, the color is an easy compliment with any interior palette.
Houndsy Kibble Dispenser ($395)
Mid-century-loving, dog-having friends, you need to take a peek at this. The Houndsy food dispenser simplifies your canine's mealtime routine, all while being an aesthetically-pleasing wooden piece that can fit anywhere at home.
Pottery Barn Sherpa Faux Fur 3-in-1 Pet Bed ($149+)
Give your beloved pet the ultimate dog resort treatment with this plush sherpa bed. It's so soft, they'll keep coming back to it. The neutral materials match virtually any space, plus you can customize the bed with your cat or dog's name for an added touch of luxury.
House Dogge Square Mellow Mat ($75)
This one's for the big dogs. Give your pet the gift of a gentle mat to lay on for naptime or to hang around on for lazy Sundays.
Funny Fuzzy Vintage Leisure Diamond Dog & Cat Sofa Bed ($70)
Pamper your dog or cat with a sofa of their own. That way, your sofa can be strictly for humans, eliminating the bouts of shedded fur you've been sitting on. This design comes in a handful of sizes and vintage-inspired patterns, so you can find the best piece for your home.
Michupet XL Castle 2-in-1 Front Entry Cat Litter Box with Scratch Basic & Scoop Included ($169)
Cat cleanup just got lightyears easier with this expertly designed 2-in-1 litter box and scratching post. The muted lilac color is a good fit for home spaces that crave a pop of color, but more importantly, provides a lively area for your kitty to do their thing, if you know what we mean.
Fable Crate ($395)
A dog crate and side table all in one, this pet furniture design is a real winner. By implementing this dual-purpose piece, you'll discover a less-crowded space that still perfectly accommodates your fluffy feline or dozing dog.
Casper The Dog Bed ($139)
Your pet will appreciate the Casper mattress treatment during downtime because it's made of plush, yet durable materials, just like a human mattress. Pick from three neutral-forward colors to decorate you and your pet's home.
Lovely Caves Garden Mushroom Cat Scratcher ($43)
Your cat will scratch, scratch, scratch away all day with this adorable fungi-filled post. The pet furniture design adds a playful, whimsical vibe to your home space while keeping your feline occupied.
Mau Pets Cento ($289)
This sizable cat tree is delivering on all the minimalist Scandiaesthetics. If you're looking for a hangout spot for your kitties that's equal parts appealing and practical, this piece of pet furniture by Mau is the way to go.
Pendleton National Park Pet Bed ($129)
Play with some color that your space and dog will adore. This pet bed from Pendleton is the perfect lay-out surface for your dog or cat, plus it withstands wear easily with a cotton-canvas cover.
