Your Favorite Kelce Just Joined Hallmark Channel's Kansas City Chiefs Christmas Movie
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
We've all been paying attention to the IRL rom-com that is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and it looks like their relationship is inspiring an actual rom-com. Hallmark, the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL, and Skydance Sports are all teaming up for a brand new Hallmark Christmas movie calledHoliday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story and it's safe to assume Taylor and Travis would approve.
Who's in the cast?
The newest addition to this Hallmark Christmas movie cast is Donna Kelce! Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story also starsTyler Hynes, Hunter King, and Ed Begley Jr. I can't wait to see who rounds out the rest of the cast! Is it possible to get Taylor and Travis to make a cameo? ;)
When is Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story coming out?
The movie starts production this summer, meaning it'll probably hit our screens in time for the holidays next year. Check back in here for an official release date!
Is there a new Taylor Swift-inspired Hallmark movie?
Yes, there's a new Hallmark Christmas movie called Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. While the plot isn't directly about Taylor and Travis, it's no surprise we're getting a KC Chiefs movie after the team got so much love last year!
In the movie, Alana Higman is confident she'll win the Kansas City Chiefs' "Fan of the Year" contest — until her grandpa's vintage Chiefs hat (and his good luck charm) goes missing. Director of Fan Engagement Derrick is tasked with evaluating Alana's team spirit and as they spend time together, they start to realize love for the Chiefs might be the least important thing they have in common.
Are you excited for Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story?
