9 Tana French Murder-Mystery Books That Totally Sucked Us In
As soon as the first chill hits the air, I like to absorb as much spooky content as possible. That means scary movies, haunted houses, and definitely bone-chillingly-spooky mystery books. And who better to read than the reigning queen of murder mysteries, Tana French? If you've read even one of her books, you would know how spooky with an extra side of scary these stories are — and she has 9 to dive into!
So, here are all the Tana French books, in order. You'll wanna crack these open ASAP — just make sure to lock your doors and leave lights on, because when I say spooky, I really mean it...
In The Woods
This is first book in Tana's Dublin Murder Squad series — and it also happens to be her first book she ever published! The story takes place in the summer of 1984 in a small-town suburb of Dublin, Ireland. One night, three children don't come home from playing with their friends. The only thing the police find? A small boy terrified, covered in blood, and unable to remember any of the events that occurred that night.
20 years later, that same petrified boy is now a Dublin detective — Detective Rob — and trying desperately to forget his past (the parts he does remember). Rob is forced to address his past when a young girl is found the exact way he was 20 years ago. Now, he has no choice but to confront what happened...and potentially the killer.
The Likeness
In this Dublin Murder Squad sequel, we revisit Cassie Maddox from book 1, who is forced to go back to her old town because of a — you guessed it — murder. She has to go to a crime scene and help solve the case of a girl who was killed wearing an ID of Cassie's old alias. The story keeps getting stranger and stranger for Cassie as she doesn't know who this woman was, or who killed her.
Faithful Place
Book three in this series follows Frank Mackey, who in 1985 was planning on running away with his girlfriend...only for her to mysteriously never show up. Frank decided it was probably because she didn't want to be with him anymore. Taking her absence as an answer, he left — but little did he know that Rosie never went home either. Years later, her suitcase shows up at Frank's door, and he's forced to go home to discover what happened to her, once and for all.
Broken Harbour
In the fourth installment of this series, we meet Mick — a type A, rule-follower detective on the Dublin Murder Squad. However, when a new murder throws him for a loop, all bets are off. A family in a rich, new development gets murdered mysteriously, and the wife is the only surviving victim. While she's in intensive care, Mick has to figure out why there are dubious and strange factors in the house — like 12 baby monitors focused on holes in the walls, or files being wiped on the family's computer. It's a suspicious case, and what makes it harder is that it's in the neighborhood where Mick, himself, has history. Keep reading to see how this interesting mystery gets solved...or doesn't.
The Secret Place
The fifth book of the Dublin Murder series follows Stephen, a young detective wanting to have his shot at joining the Murder Squad. When Detective Frank Mackey's daughter, Holly, comes into the station with crucial evidence, Stephen realizes this is a crime that he just might be able to solve. Suddenly, Stephen, Frank, and Holly team up to figure out how his Holly's friend group might be up to no good.
The Trespasser
In French's most recent Dublin Murder Squad book, she tells us the story of Young Detective Antoinette, who isn't sure if she belongs in the murder squad. She's trying to make her way through cases, but feels out of place...that is, until a woman's body shows up, and it could be a potential lovers quarrel-gone-wrong!
Everyone's telling Antoinette that it was the boyfriend, but she can't help but think there's more to the story than meets the eye. The woman's friends say she was in danger, and there seems to be a lurking presence in the town that Antoinette can't get away from. Soon, she won't be able to tell the difference from the girl's killer or Antoinette's own stalker.
The Witch Elm
In this new standalone story by Tana French, Toby is out with his friends one night when he's viciously attacked by burglars. The injuries leave him needing care and seeking refuge in the home of his dying uncle, who needs care of his own. The two are able to help each other, until Toby finds a skull in the trunk of the elm tree out back. Detectives start to uncover pieces in this mystery, as Toby comes to terms with the fact that his past isn't what he thought it was...
The Searcher
This book has over 139,000 reviews on Goodreads, so you know it's actually a good read. This book the first of a murder mystery series about Cal Hooper, a retired former detective who buys a rustic house in a small, Irish village after his divorce. Cal thinks he's going to get a new life, to start over and find some peace. But when a young boy recruits him to help find his missing brother, Cal uncovers secrets to this town and it might not be as peaceful as he once thought. Will he get himself — and the young boy — into trouble? Or be able to save the day and his new town? Read to find out!
The Hunter
In part two of Tana's newest series, Cal has finally built a life for himself. He has a girlfriend, a home he's working on, and a young teenager, Trey, that he's trying to help. But when Trey's absent father comes back into the picture, wreaking havoc and mystery, Cal and his girlfriend are trying to do all they can to protect the young girl. However, Trey's dad brought in a millionaire with a mission to find gold in the town, making their efforts much more difficult. Will they be able to protect Trey from her father, or is it too late?
You'll be dying to find out how Tana's most recent novel ends! Don't believe me? Everyone from the Associated Press to The Washington Post has rave reviews for this sequel!
