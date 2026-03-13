Every spring, I give my wardrobe a reset—and yes, that absolutely includes my underwear drawer. There’s something about the season of renewal that makes you want to start fresh, and nothing does that faster than swapping out tired basics for pieces that feel soft, pretty, and a little bit special. The right undergarments aren’t just practical—they set the tone for your entire outfit (and your mood). With delicate lace, airy cotton, and playful prints making a strong showing this season, these are the spring-ready undies and bralettes I’m currently loving.

Shop these top drawer organizers and spring basics!

Amazon Drawer Organizer Clothes Set Before you add anything new, it’s worth giving your top drawer a proper spring cleaning. Start by pulling everything out and doing a quick audit—anything stretched out, faded, or uncomfortable has officially earned its retirement. Next, separate what you actually reach for from the pieces that have been sitting untouched for months. If you haven’t worn it in a year, it’s probably time to let it go. Once your underwear drawer gets a spring refresh, it only makes sense to keep everything neatly in place. This drawer organizer set is perfect for sorting panties, bras, and bralettes so you can actually see what you own. Think of it as the finishing touch for a closet reset that feels as satisfying as it is stylish.

Amazon Scented Sachets for Drawers For a fresh start this spring, tuck a few scented sachets into your top drawer. This 14-pack includes calming lavender, rose, jasmine, ocean, vanilla, and sandalwood scents made with upscale French MANE essential oils. The soft fragrances keep lingerie drawers smelling like a blooming garden—clean, relaxing, and perfectly refreshed for the season.

Intimissimi Intimissimi Cotton and Lace Panties These cotton-and-lace panties strike the perfect balance between everyday comfort and something that feels a little elevated. The soft cotton keeps things breathable, while the lace trim adds a feminine touch that makes them feel far from basic. They come in gorgeous shades like Intense Blue, Avorio Crema, Quartz Lilac, Mocha Brown, and Breeze Blue—basically the exact color palette you want peeking out of your drawer this spring.

Harper Wilde Bliss Boy Short Harper Wilde’s Bliss Boy Short is proof that comfort and style can absolutely coexist. The fit is flattering without trying too hard and it comes in a slew of spring-inspired pastels. These are the kind of reliable staples you’ll end up reaching for on repeat.

Anthropologie The LyreBird Pointelle Seamless Bikini Briefs Anthropologie always manages to make the most practical pieces feel charming, and these pointelle bikini briefs are no exception. The tiny sheep embroidery is delightfully whimsical, while the soft seamless construction keeps them incredibly comfortable. They’re sweet, playful, and exactly the kind of unexpected detail that makes getting dressed more fun.

Aerie Show Off Vintage Lace Triangle Bralette If you love lingerie that feels effortless but still looks beautiful, this vintage-inspired lace triangle bralette delivers. The silhouette is relaxed and flattering, with delicate lace that gives it that romantic, slightly nostalgic vibe. It’s available in shades like Orange Flare, Stone Harbor, Eyelet Blue, Wineberry, and classic black—perfect for layering under everything from breezy button-downs to lightweight spring knits.

Urban Outfitters Out From Under Hattie Lace Trim Thong Retro lovers, this one’s for you. These lace-trim cotton thongs from Urban Outfitters bring just the right amount of vintage charm with their playful patchwork print. The soft cotton keeps them comfortable enough for everyday wear, while the delicate trim gives them that cute, throwback feel that’s having a major moment right now.

Superchill Cotton Rib Lace Trim Triangle Bralette Aerie’s Superchill collection has built a serious fan following for a reason. This ribbed triangle bralette is light, breathable, and designed for that easy, barely-there feel. The lace trim adds a feminine edge, while the color lineup—Monaco Blue, Palm, Horizon, True Black, and more—makes it easy to find one that fits your spring vibe.

Gap Organic Stretch Cotton Hipster (3-Pack) Sometimes the best pieces are the ones that keep things simple. These organic stretch cotton hipsters from Gap are soft, breathable, and designed for everyday ease. The playful prints—think leopard spots and blue gingham—add a dose of personality without sacrificing comfort.

ThirdLove ThirdLove TempSync T-Shirt Bra A pastel T-shirt bra is basically a spring wardrobe essential. This cooling style keeps things light and comfortable while offering smooth support under tees, tanks, and sundresses. Even better? It helps regulate body temperature—great for warm days or surprise hot flashes—so you can feel fresh, confident, and comfortable all day long.

Natori Bliss Perfection One Size Classic Thong (3-Pack) Natori is known for creating lingerie that feels as good as it looks, and this trio of classic thongs is no exception. Designed with a sleek, smooth fit and ultra-soft fabric, they disappear seamlessly under clothing. The trio comes in elegant shades like Calla Lily, Coconut, and Café.

Negative Negative Whipped Non-Wire Bra For anyone who dreams of a bra that feels as comfortable as lounging but still looks chic, the Whipped Non-Wire Bra delivers. It’s incredibly soft with a streamlined silhouette that works under everything from tees to silk blouses. Plus, it comes in a beautiful range of colors and sizes, making it easy to find your perfect match.

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