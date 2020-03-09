6 Female-Founded Bra Brands That Are Changing the Game
Why oh WHY were bra brands ever founded by men? Truly, WTF. But we're not here to talk about those antiquated bras without cone-shaped cups and lace in the wrong places. Bras have been long overdue for an update and we've seen a whole slew of innovative, thoughtful, and forward-thinking bra brands crop up in the last few years. Here are six such brands that you should definitely know about.
Lively: Known for coining the term "leisurée" (athleisure + lingerie), Lively has turned the quintessential cool-but-casual girl look into a bra brand. Their comfy (and insanely affordable) bralettes feature sexy cut-outs, breathable fabric, and feel like you could spend an entire weekend in them. We love their brand tagline: "Inspired by women with wild hearts and boss brains." :)
Cuup: Designed to accentuate your natural shape with no frills or excess material, Cuup is all about the unlined underwire bra. As a lot of these companies have learned, 80% of women are wearing the wrong bra size — to solve for this, CUUP puts fit at the center of everything they do. They offer in-person and virtual consultations that last 20-30 minutes and result in you, theoretically, finding the perfect fit.
Proclaim: This up-and-coming bra brand is on a mission to make "nude" tones more inclusive. They have two simple wireless bralette-style silhouettes, and every bra is made using Tencel, which is a combination of eucalyptus bark and recycled polyester, made from recycled plastic water bottles. Sustainably made and inclusive? Yes please.
Knix: This brand is all about making you feel more comfortable in your own skin. Every bra is wire-free, seamless, and designed to be worn through a variety of activities — from your workout to date night and everything in between. Like many of these new brands, sizing is inclusive and they pride themselves on being intimates for every age, with a particular focus on post-partum support.
True & Co: Another brand that's all about comfort and lift without wires, True&Co's signature weekday bra is one of the best no-bra bras out there. Their bras are made to live in, not just to be seen. The material is buttery soft, actually feels good to wear, and shows no lines or structure underneath your clothing. They offer a Fit Quiz that asks you lots of questions about how your bra fits, where it digs in, where it feels loose and so on, in order to serve up a bunch of bras suited to your specific ta-tas.
ThirdLove: Founded by Heidi Zak, ThirdLove revolutionized the industry by inventing the half cup size. To get started on your ThirdLove journey, you take a fit quiz on the site which includes not only bra size but also breast shape (there are a LOT of different shapes and most people are a combo of two!). They guarantee you'll have a perfectly fitting bra after taking said quiz, and, my personal favorite part, none of their bra straps slip off your shoulders. Win.
What are your favorite new-ish bra brands? DM us @britandco to share your intel!
- 10 Wireless Bras that Actually Offer Support - Brit + Co ›
- 8 Signs That It's Time to Toss Your Bra - Brit + Co ›
- 7 Bra Hacks Every Woman Should Know, Because We All Need To ... ›
- We Tried a Bra: The Best Stretchy Bra for Different-Sized Boobs - Brit ... ›
- A Few Things You Should Know Before You Buy Your Next Bra ... ›