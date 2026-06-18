Workplace Ghosting Is The New Office Toxic Trait — Here's What To Do About It

Ghosting is pretty common in today’s dating culture. “Yet, ghosting is still a passive and unhealthy breakup strategy, no matter how familiar," according to licensed psychotherapist and trauma specialist Susan Zinn. It's just as unhealthy in the workplace, but now? It's probably happening in your Slack messages.

A new survey from Hint App suggests workplace ghosting has quietly become one of the biggest communication challenges on the job. According to a global survey of 12,847 adults, 68 percent of respondents said they've experienced some form of workplace ghosting in the past year, from coworkers who suddenly stop replying to you to managers who disappear after conversations about feedback or career growth.

The findings point to a growing shift in how people handle uncomfortable conversations at work. Rather than addressing conflict head-on, many employees are simply opting out.

Find out what to do if you've been ghosted at work.

Andrea Piacquadio Workplace ghosting is the norm for workers under age 35 The survey found that workplace ghosting extends far beyond unanswered emails. Among the biggest findings: 54% said a colleague suddenly stopped responding during an active project.

said a colleague suddenly stopped responding during an active project. 42% said they'd been ghosted by a manager after raising a concern, asking for feedback, or discussing career advancement.

said they'd been ghosted by a manager after raising a concern, asking for feedback, or discussing career advancement. 57% said they now assume that no response is itself a response.

said they now assume that no response is itself a response. 67% of workers ages 18 to 34 said workplace ghosting has become so common that it no longer surprises them. Perhaps the most revealing statistic? Nearly half (49 percent) of respondents admitted they would rather stop replying than have an uncomfortable professional conversation. Among workers under 35, that number jumps to 61 percent.

George Milton Why are so many people ghosting at work? According to Kirill Liakh, Managing Director of Hint App, workplace ghosting is sometimes just easier when you're overloaded with work. "Many employees are navigating heavier communication loads than ever before, and when faced with an awkward conversation, difficult feedback, or uncertainty about what to say, silence can feel easier than engagement. In many cases, ghosting is less about hostility and more about avoidance." That doesn't necessarily mean people have become less professional; it may simply be that tech has made disappearing easier than ever. "Remote and hybrid work did not create workplace ghosting, but they have made it easier. In a physical workplace, people regularly cross paths and unresolved conversations are harder to avoid. Digital communication creates more distance and makes it easier for messages, requests, and even professional relationships to quietly fade away."

Mikhail Nilov What to do if you've been ghosted at work If you've sent a follow-up email, Slack message, or Teams chat and heard nothing back, your first instinct might be to assume the worst. But Liakh recommends taking a more thoughtful approach. "It is usually best to assume positive intent initially. People may be overwhelmed, distracted, or dealing with competing priorities. A concise follow-up that clearly outlines what is needed and by when is often the most effective approach. Clarity tends to work better than confrontation." In other words, rather than calling someone out for disappearing, try sending a polite, direct follow-up that explains exactly what you need and when you need it. Often, a simple reminder is enough to get a stalled conversation moving again, and it helps keep professional relationships intact.

Kampus Production The hidden cost of manager ghosting Being left on 'read' by a coworker is frustrating enough. But when the silence comes from your manager, the impact can be much greater. "Manager ghosting can be particularly damaging because managers often control access to feedback, recognition, and career development. When employees feel ignored after raising concerns or discussing future opportunities, uncertainty tends to replace clarity. Over time, that uncertainty can weaken trust and contribute to disengagement." Without clear communication, employees may begin filling in the blanks themselves, and rarely in a positive way. That uncertainty can affect morale, productivity, and even whether someone decides to stay with the company.

Alexander Suhorucov Can managers stop workplace ghosting? While the trend may be growing, Liakh says preventing it doesn't require constant availability, just consistent communication. "Employees do not always need immediate answers, but they do need acknowledgment. A brief update, even if there is no resolution yet, is often enough to prevent uncertainty from taking hold." Even a quick "I saw this and will get back to you tomorrow" can go a long way toward maintaining trust. Of course, there are situations where stepping away from a conversation is the healthiest choice, particularly when harassment or inappropriate behavior is involved. But in everyday workplace interactions, respectful communication, even when the conversation is uncomfortable, helps build stronger teams and a healthier work environment for everyone. If there's one takeaway from the survey, in today's workplace, responding may be one of the simplest ways to stand out.

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